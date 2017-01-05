Kourtney Kardashian Pokes Fun At Rumors She’s Pregnant With A New Baby

Kourtney Kardashian appears to be amused by the recent rumors regarding her alleged pregnancy.

Following weeks of claims suggesting the 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is expecting her fourth child, and that she may not be sure of the identity of the potential child’s father, Kourtney Kardashian took to social media where she shared a hilarious post with her fans and followers.

“Meet Taylor our newest family member,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote in the caption of a photo shared on Snapchat, via a report by In Touch Weekly magazine on January 4.

In the photo, a baby doll was seen strapped into a car seat in the backseat of a vehicle.

Kourtney Kardashian continued to fuel the rumors regarding her potential fourth child as she was seen cradling and feeding the doll. She also shared a photo of a bunch of baby toys and said they were giving her an “itch.”

According to the magazine, the baby doll likely belongs to Kourtney Kardashian’s four-year-old daughter, Penelope, but when it comes to her future, Kardashian may soon have a baby of her own. As the outlet continued, Kourtney Kardashian may be pregnant with the child of either Scott Disick, 33, her former boyfriend and the father of her three kids, or Younes Bendjima, a 23-year-old model and boxer who she was linked to in recent weeks.

“When [Kourtney Kardashian] told pals a few weeks ago that she missed her period and fears she’s pregnant — she also said she didn’t know who the father is,” a source revealed.

Kourtney Kardashian and the young model were seen together at the end of last month, but according to rumors at the time, she and Scott Disick had recently rekindled their romance after spending a year and a half as friends and co-parents.

“Scott thought a reconciliation was in the cards for them, they had discussed having another baby,” the source said of Kourtney Kardashian and her on-again, off-again partner.

At the end of last year, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick enjoyed a romantic vacation in Mexico and during the trip, they reportedly failed to use birth control. Then, weeks later, after Disick reportedly learned of Kardashian’s alleged rendezvous with the 23-year-old, he was said to have “hit the roof.”

“[Kourtney Kardashian] has a thing for boy toys, and Younes is just her type,” the source continued. “She’s been boasting to pals about his amazing six-pack, telling them she can’t keep her hands off his sexy body.”

Kourtney Kardashian has been noted as a cougar in recent months due to her rumored romance with Bendjima and her alleged relationship with Justin Bieber, 22. In late 2015, after splitting from Disick months prior, Kourtney Kardashian began spending time with Bieber in Los Angeles and at one point, she was caught leaving his hotel room in Beverly Hills in the wee hours of the morning.

While Kourtney Kardashian and Bieber never actually confirmed they were involved in a romance with one another, Kardashian celebrated Bieber’s birthday with him in Los Angeles in late February of last year and attended one of his L.A. shows the following month.

“They have hooked up a few times, including recently. It happens in L.A,” a source told People Magazine last April of Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber’s alleged romance. “He has met her kids, but they don’t hook up around the kids. It’s on nights when she has help and is able to go out.”

“Kourtney is great. Justin thinks it’s cool that she is older and hot. She isn’t clingy and has her own life,” the source added.

Kourtney Kardashian and Justin Bieber haven’t been seen together since last July.

