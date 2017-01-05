Reportedly, Queen Elizabeth II Almost Shot By Palace Guard During Nightly Stroll, Mistaken For Intruder

Reportedly, the British Royals are relieved that Queen Elizabeth II is still alive after a scare at Buckingham Palace: Her Majesty was nearly shot by one of her own Buckingham Palace guards during one of her bouts with insomnia, citing a Huffington Post report. It’s unclear when the near-tragedy allegedly occurred, but as of Wednesday, The Queen, who has been ailing with health challenges, emerged for the first time since becoming unwell before Christmas, according to Yahoo News.

On Queen Elizabeth II nearly being shot, The Times‘ Grant Tucker explained how he sourced the information on the royal incident. Apparently, a former member of Elizabeth’s security detail described the harrowing moment he mistook the British monarch for an interloper.

Royal Fail! Palace Guardsman Admits to Almost Shooting Queen Elizabeth II @foxandfriends https://t.co/tiXuobd2y9 pic.twitter.com/6peA5xw8FR — FoxNewsInsider (@FoxNewsInsider) January 5, 2017

“The Queen is a fan of late-night walks. When she struggles to sleep she will sometimes put on a mac and walk around the palace grounds, an ex-guardsman told me. On one occasion he was patrolling inside the perimeter of the Palace walls at 3 am when he spotted a figure in the darkness. Thinking that he had come across an intruder, he shouted: ‘Who’s that?’ To his surprise, it was the Queen. ‘Bloody hell, Your Majesty, I nearly shot you,’ he blurted out. Realizing that he had spoken out of turn, he waited for a dressing-down. ‘That’s quite all right,’ HM replied. ‘Next time I’ll ring through beforehand so you don’t have to shoot me.'”

Yesterday, to the enthusiasm of fans, family and friends, Elizabeth made her first royal engagement since battling a reported heavy cold over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. She’s been recovering at Sandringham.

Her Majesty took part in a ceremony to honor her Page of Chambers with a promotion. Ray Wheaton was given the insignia of Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order for his ongoing exemplary services to the Royal Family and household, according to an Express report. Moreover, Queen Elizabeth has been busy catching up on official duties and paperwork.

Despite her ill health, she mustered up the strength to send a heartfelt message of condolences to the President of Turkey after a terrorist attack on New Year’s Day in Istanbul. Thirty-nine people died and scores were injured in the deadly nightclub shooting. The gunman remains on the loose, according to CBS.

Media sources said Elizabeth II fell ill on or about Dec. 21. She and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, came down with colds and have been recovering at their estate in Norfolk. Still, other British Royals attended the annual St. Mary Magdalene Church services.

Elizabeth II had not been seen since Dec. 8. when she hosted pre-Christmas parties at the Palace. One day after she reportedly became ill, photographers captured footage of a helicopter leaving with a route towards Sandringham, a place where she winters.

How Queen Elizabeth Was Almost Shot by Her Own Guard During a 3 A.M. Walk https://t.co/sDSwRs5iqF — PEOPLE Royals (@PEOPLEroyals) January 5, 2017

Elizabeth II was well enough to send a touching message of condolence to the Turkish President, following the deadly terror attack in Istanbul on New Year’s Day.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and the wounded, and with the Turkish people at this time.”

Brits and admirers of The Queen were alarmed recently by a fake news story. Rumors emerged on social media that Elizabeth had died over the Christmas holiday. The hoax was quickly debunked, but it highlights the growth of the disturbing trend.

Officials at Buckingham Palace released a statement about the death hoax. Apparently, hackers spoofed a BBC account, which broke the news.

According to her daughter, Princess Anne, the Queen is “feeling better” and is on the mend.

[Featured image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]