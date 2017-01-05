Kim Kardashian Divorce Bombshell! Insiders Reportedly Claim That She Is Done With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is on the verge of ending things with Kanye West. Following the rapper’s epic mental breakdown last month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is finally ready to call it quits. Can they salvage what’s left of their marriage?

An inside source revealed to Radar Online that West has changed dramatically since the couple tied the knot in 2014. West’s mental breakdown – which led to a hospitalization at UCLA Medical Center – only made things worse for the struggling couple.

“[Kanye] has become a totally different person than the man that Kim married,” the source shared. “She is and always has been in love with Kanye, but she just does not love the things that he is doing right now.”

With the holiday season almost at an end, Kardashian and West can’t hide the stress anymore. This past week, they shared their family Christmas card on social media. Not only did the family look very unhappy with the portrait, but Kardashian captioned it with a simple, “Happy holidays.”

“Kim is done babysitting him when she already has two kids to take care of,” the source stated.

Of course, Kardashian is dealing with her own mental issues. The reality star is still working through the trauma she experienced in Paris after being robbed at gunpoint. While Kardashian is currently in therapy to work through the issues, she is confident that things will be better in the near future.

“The holidays have made things a little better for them than they were,” the source continued. “Kim really does not want to deal with her image being ruined because of another sloppy divorce. So at the moment, that is not an option.”

That being said, an insider told Life & Style Magazine that Kim Kardashian is also scared that West will ruin her reputation in Hollywood. Along with the hospital stay, West made headlines when he met President-elect Donald Trump in New York in November.

“Kanye’s actions are hurting Kim’s brand. She’s ready to divorce him,” the source said. “She is finished. She feels like his meeting with Trump was a slap in the face. Kim has tried to protect Kanye from himself for years, but she can no longer do it.”

To matters worse, West is thinking about a career change. Sources close to the rapper claim that he’s picked up painting since being released from the hospital. With a new skill in hand, West is aiming to become “the next Pablo Picasso” and believes “he’ll make millions selling his artwork.”

“He wants to move back to NYC for good, and is already looking at properties,” a source stated.

Moving to a new city doesn’t bode well for Kardashian. If Kardashian is forced to divorce West, she allegedly wants to win full custody of their two children, North and Saint. She doesn’t, however, want to keep West out of their children’s lives forever.

“She does want Kanye to be a part of their lives,” the source revealed.

Kardashian and West have not commented on their rumored marital problems. Despite the negative reports, Huffington Post is reporting that that Kardashian and West are not preparing for a major breakup. An inside source admitted that it’s “been a very hard couple of months” for the pair, but that doesn’t mean they are headed for divorce.

In fact, the couple was just spotted on a dinner date in Hollywood last week. They both appeared high in spirits during the outing, which marked the first public appearance for West and Kardashian for quite some time.

