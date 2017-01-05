Latest WWE News And Rumors: The Undertaker To Win WWE Royal Rumble 2017?

With less than three-weeks to the WWE Royal Rumble 2017 the WWE Universe is awash with rumors as to who might win the WWE’s mass brawl. Fight fans will be aware that recent weeks have seen a number of WWE stars confirm that they will compete at the 2017 Royal Rumble, but information has been coming in at a trickle rather than a flood. As previously reported in the Inquisitr returning WWE hero John Cena has been front and center of Royal Rumble rumors.

We know that Cena will face off against 2016 sensation AJ Styles at the first big PPV event of 2017, they signed the contract on this week’s Monday Night Raw. The official WWE website lists those stars who have already confirmed that they will appear at the Royal Rumble, they include Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Dolph Ziggler and last year’s Royal Rumble winner Roman Reigns.

Whilst there is plenty of Royal Rumble speculation, one man has remained quiet, and he is arguably the biggest name of them all. When the Undertaker made a return to WWE in November, he said he was back to “take souls and dig holes,” but then he disappeared again. The Deadman said that he “refused to be defined by Wrestlemania” before helping the blue team to win the Survivor Series against their WWE Raw rivals. The Undertaker is yet to confirm that he will compete at the 2017 Royal Rumble but chances are that announcement will come on the next issue of Monday Night Raw.

For the past week or two the WWE website has listed The Undertaker as making an appearance on the January 9 edition of Monday Night Raw. Given that The Undertaker plies his trade on SmackDown Live, the chances are that the Deadman will wreak havoc in the rival camp and announce that he intends to compete at the Royal Rumble.

Let’s remember that this year’s Royal Rumble is taking place on Jan. 29 in San Antonio, Texas, in an arena that can hold over 60,000 fans. If the WWE is to sell all of those tickets, appearances by big names stars like The Undertaker will be essential.

Will The Undertaker Win ‘Royal Rumble’ 2017?

At present, there is no clear information as to what The Undertakers role will be at the Royal Rumble. That said you can be sure that the Deadman is not there to make up the numbers. Before it was announced that Cena would take on AJ Styles for the Championship at the Royal Rumble PPV, many expected that Styles would be taking on The Undertaker. Whilst The Undertaker says he doesn’t want to be defined by Wrestlemania, it would be a safe bet that the winner of the Royal Rumble would be favorite to take on the winner of the Cena Vs. Styles bout at Wrestlemania 33 in April.

As Sports Keeda points out, The Undertaker has only emerged from his crypt around Wrestlemania time in recent years. At SmackDown Live 900, the Deadman said he would be back “sooner than usual” in 2017. The Undertaker hasn’t won the Royal Rumble for a decade, so an appearance, and a win, at this year’s event might well set up a huge match with John Cena at Wrestlemania 33.

By the time Wrestlemania 33 comes around The Undertaker will be 52-years-old and it has been rumored that this may be the Deadman’s final year in WWE. If that is to be the case, then the WWE Universe would love to see The Undertaker Vs. John Cena as the Deadman’s final bout.

As Forbes reports, that matchup was widely expected at Wrestlemania 32 before Cena’s injury put paid to that plan. Many also expected The Undertaker, rather than Cena, to face AJ Styles for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble. A match with the winner of the Styles Vs. Cena match would be a fitting send off for The Undertaker, and it would be a match that the WWE Universe would love to see.

[Featured Image by Paul Abell/AP Images for WWE Corp]