Tarek And Christina El Moussa: ‘Flip Or Flop’ Divorce Is Reportedly Getting ‘Ugly’

Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s split is reportedly getting ugly as new episodes of Flip or Flop continue to air on HGTV.

On the cover of the latest issue of In Touch Weekly, a headline reads, “Divorce Turns Ugly: Inside Their House of Horrors,” and below the headline, titles include, “Screaming matches, lies, and cheating charges” and “A shocking ultimatum.”

According to the magazine’s report, Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s marriage has reportedly always been a “façade.”

“There were secrets, lies, allegations of cheating, spying on each other, and screaming matches. It was the ultimate house of horrors,” an insider explained.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa got married in 2009 and share two children together, seven-year-old daughter Taylor Reese and one-year-old son Brayden James. Meanwhile, they have been filming their HGTV house-flipping series since 2013 and were believed to be happily married until they announced their separation last month.

In response to the couple’s separation, which took place in May of last year, despite their very late announcement, a network source told In Touch Weekly that Tarek and Christina El Moussa’s personal problems have started to impact their professional life.

In the weeks since their separation was confirmed, Tarek and Christina El Moussa have been linked to other people and due to the alleged scandals involving a nanny and a contractor, their show is rumored to be at stake.

“This is getting really ugly,” a network source told the magazine. “HGTV is livid with [Tarek and Christina El Moussa. Flip or Flop just won’t be the same if they’re not together, so execs desperately want them to reunite to save the show. If they can’t do that, the network wants to make it seem like they’re getting along, at least until their contract is over. They were given an ultimatum: Either finish out your contracts or we’ll take you to court [for breach of contract]. The network basically said, ‘You guys need to work together, be seen together as a family, walk down the street together.'”

Christina El Moussa confirmed her separation on December 12 after it was reported that her now-estranged husband, Tarek, had been involved in an odd incident at their Southern California home several months prior. In the weeks that followed, news of Tarek’s alleged romance with his kids’ former nanny, Alyssa Logan, was shared and Christina El Moussa was rumored to be dating Gary Anderson, who had previously worked as a contractor for her and Tarek.

Christina El Moussa has not yet confirmed her romance with Gary Anderson, but according to a TMZ report, he was present during her incident with Tarek last May and allegedly served as a witness for the authorities.

As she remains silent in regard to her alleged romance with Gary Anderson, Christina El Moussa has been spending time with friends in Park City, Utah, and according to a recent report, one of those friends was Anderson’s adult daughter, who Christina reportedly shared a photo with on her Instagram page.

Tarek and Christina El Moussa may have just announced their separation, but according to another In Touch Weekly source, they have been putting up a front for a while.

“[Tarek and Christina El Moussa] would literally fight in that house and then sit down at their computers and post everything nice for the world to see,” their neighbor explained. “They were living a double life. They weren’t only working on a reality show — they were putting on a show.”

