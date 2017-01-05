Behati Prinsloo Focuses On Adam Levine And Career As Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel Prioritizes Baby On Instagram

Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel have a lot in common. They are both from Africa, only a year apart in age and had active modeling career as Victoria’s Secret angels. On top of that, they got pregnant just weeks after each other and gave birth to cute babies in late 2016. But it looks like Behati and Candice have very differing ways of prioritizing their lives after giving birth!

The 27-year-old Namibian seems eager to get back into where she left things off before baby Dusty Rose came along. While she posts her share of baby selfies, she also uploads a lot of photos about her husband Adam Levine, the lead singer of Maroon 5, as well as about her career.

Just a few months after giving birth, Behati Prinsloo appeared on the red carpet of American Music Awards as well as The Voice to support her husband. When they were all said and done, she posted about it on her Instagram to show her fans that she is back for good this time.

Just died a little #KISS A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Dec 13, 2016 at 8:02pm PST

Even after having their first baby girl, Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo were facing divorce rumors, which existed even before she got pregnant.

“The couple, according to downmarket gossip rags, reportedly are facing marriage troubles shortly after the birth of their daughter, Dusty Rose,” reported New York Post..

So to ward off these nasty talks on the town, the couple does their best in showing their love in social media. As soon as the clock turned into the new year, he posted a selfie with his wife to show the world that they spent the eve well without attending some fancy party.

Happy new year mama. A photo posted by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:29pm PST

As for Candice Swanepoel, her Instagrams are full of pictures with her baby son. In fact, she successfully defended herself when someone criticized her putting up pictures of her breastfeeding her boy.

It all started when she posted this innocuous picture on Instagram.

✋???????? A photo posted by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Dec 18, 2016 at 8:31am PST

When the attack began, she posted a much more explicit picture of her boy latching onto her with a strong message to her followers.

“Many women today are shamed for breastfeeding in public, or even kicked out of public places for feeding their children,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have been made to feel the need to cover up and somewhat shy to feed my baby in public places but strangely feel nothing for the topless editorials I’ve done in the name of art..? The world has been desensitized to the sexualization of the breast and to violence on tv…why should it be different when it comes to breastfeeding? -Breastfeeding is not sexual it’s natural- Those who feel it is wrong to feed your child in public need to get educated on the benefits breastfeeding has on mother and child and intern on society as a whole.”

Bravo to the new mother for standing up for mothers all over the world.

In general, the 28-year-old Victoria’s Secret angel has become very maternal in her expressions on social media, showing off her beautiful baby’s face as well as posting pictures that tug on the heartstrings of her fans.

When she posted a picture of her baby wearing a Santa’s hat with her Christmas tree as the backdrop, just a few hours later, Behati posted a very similar photo with Dusty Rose. As they say, imitation is the best form of compliment!

Do you think Candice Swanepoel will start making headway back into her modeling career? Or do you think caretaking her newborn takes priority? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]