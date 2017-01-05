Kim Kardashian Pal Jonathan Cheban Slams Ex Ray J’s Sex Tape Shocker On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Long before Kim Kardashian had the power to break the internet with a view of her famous derriere, she was known for her sex tape scandal, which also featured her ex Ray J. Now, the sex tape scandal has resurfaced, thanks to Ray J’s presence on the reality TV show Celebrity Big Brother. But Kim has a loyal defender in her corner, with her best friend Jonathan Cheban slamming the sex tape bombshell that Kardashian’s ex just dropped.

Ray J provided the cameras with some lewd comments about his “infamous sex tape with ex Kim Kardashian during the Tuesday, January 3, episode of Britain’s Celebrity Big Brother,” reported Us Weekly.

The two dated in the early 2000s. Now, at 35, Ray J is known as an R&B crooner, but rather than ignore his past history with Kardashian, now 36, the singer decided to boast about their sex tape. Ray J flaunted his success in TV and music as well as his sex tape scandal with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, telling the Celebrity Big Brother audience that he believed viewers wanted to know about the explicit video.

“You might know me for a lot of things — music, reality TV, oh, and you might also know me for my d–k,” the “Sexy Can I” crooner shared with the camera.

“People wanna know about the sex tape with me and Kim Kardashian. Order it, put some money in my pocket.”

And Kim’s ex didn’t stop there with the crass comments.

“Y’all still j–king off to the sex tape? Enjoy!” added Ray J.

Us Weekly pointed out that it’s not just the singer who owes at least some of his fame to his “X-rated escapades with the reality queen,” noting that Kardashian’s own claim to fame “grew exponentially following the February 2007 release of Kim Kardashian, Superstar.” The explicit video, which was originally shot in 2003, starred the Keeping Up with the Kardashians diva and Ray J.

Soon after those remarks about his sex tape scandal with Kim, Ray J made his entrance into the Celebrity Big Brother house for the first time. Adding a musical touch to his entrance, his 2013 track “I Hit It First” played. The track references Kardashian and her romantic history.

In a blog past last year, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got candid about her feelings when it comes to being repeatedly followed by the fallout from her explicit video.

“It always seems to come back around to my sex tape. Yes, a sex tape that was made 13 years ago.”

Emphasizing in all caps that the explicit video dates from “13 YEARS AGO,” Kardashian pondered why it continues to be a topic of conversation now.

“Literally that lonnng ago. And people still want to talk about it?!?!” questioned the reality TV queen. “I lived through the embarrassment and fear, and decided to say who cares, do better, move on.”

Kim also challenged those who wanted her to defend herself, claiming that she herself has moved on and wants everyone else to do so as well.

“I shouldn’t have to constantly be on the defense, listing off my accomplishments just to prove that I am more than something that happened 13 years ago,” she added.

“Let’s move on, already. I have.”

But it seems that Ray J has no desire to move on.

ET noted that the crooner appears to be continuing to use “his scandalous connection to Kim Kardashian to his benefit.” But one person who wasn’t impressed by Ray J’s crass opening comments as a contestant on Britain’s Celebrity Big Brother is Kim’s best friend Jonathan Cheban.

Although Kardashian has not responded publicly yet to the musician’s lewd commentary about their infamous sex tape, Cheban didn’t try to disguise his dislike for Celebrity Big Brother’s new star.

“What a loser #CBB (you know who I’m talking about).. see you soon London,” tweeted Jonathan.

Cheban turned to Twitter again later with an additional dig.

“I’m still trying to figure out who the all stars are? #cbb #CBBUK,” he posted.

According to ET, Cheban starred on Celebrity Big Brother last year for a week prior to exiting the house because of anxiety. When it comes to whether the trip he mentioned to London is linked to his return to Celebrity Big Brother, it appears that Jonathan is set for a cameo.

A source told Us Weekly that Cheban is set to appear on Britain’s Celebrity Big Brother to face his “close friend Kim Kardashian’s ex — and former sex-tape partner — Ray J.”

The insider revealed that Cheban, 42, will “confront” the crooner.

“They asked Jonathan to come back as an all-star and do the full season, but his schedule is crazy at the moment and he’s got other shows in development, but he loves Celebrity Big Brother and wanted to be part of it in some way,” explained the source. “When they told him that Ray J would be in the house, he was totally up for going in and causing a little drama.”

