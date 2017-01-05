Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Holidays Weren’t ‘Horrible’ [Debunked]

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did not endure “horrible holidays” as a report recently claimed.

According to an untrue report by Star magazine, when Kim Kardashian and her rapper husband stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles last month, it was “clear that the couple’s Christmas would be anything but merry.” However, according to Gossip Cop, there is no truth to the report.

Kim Kardashian “delivered a low blow over dinner,” the magazine’s alleged insider claimed. “She told Kanye he was expected at home when the kids opened presents on Christmas morning — but wasn’t to come to the family’s big celebration later that day.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did go to dinner together last month, but she most certainly did not ban him from her family’s holiday party. In fact, the event, which took place on Christmas Eve, was attended by West and several other celebrities, including Heather McDonald and Kyle Richards, and during the party, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West posed for a family photo with their two kids, North West, 3, and Saint West, 1.

Still, the rumored source told Star that “[Kim Kardashian] won’t even pretend to be happy anymore.”

“Kanye’s so bitter and miserable, [Kim Kardashian] can barely stand being around him at all. No one thinks this marriage will last much longer — and some of her friends feel it’s basically over,” the alleged tipster claimed.

Meanwhile, as Star magazine was making up untrue statements about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, according to Gossip Cop, the couple was out of town visiting West’s relatives for the New Year.

In recent months, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have faced several reports regarding a possible split. After Kardashian was robbed in Paris, West suffered a breakdown and was hospitalized for several days around Thanksgiving. Weeks later, People Magazine claimed the couple was reportedly facing turmoil.

“[Kim Kardashian] still denies they are getting a divorce, but things are definitely not great between her and Kanye,” an insider shared.

According to the report, West was supposed to rest and focus on his health after being released from the UCLA Medical Center in late November of last year, but instead, he attended an art exhibition and spent time with friends on the streets of Los Angeles.

“[Kim Kardashian] acts annoyed. She also seems miserable and is spending a lot of time with her family,” the source added.

That said, the insider revealed that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continue to spend time together behind closed doors and frequently check in with one another about their kids.

In other Kim Kardashian news, the reality star and mother recently began stepping out in Los Angeles more frequently and sharing more updates with her fans online and on her app. While Kardashian kept a low profile for months after her Paris robbery, she is reportedly ready to return to the spotlight and get back to work.

“It was time for [Kim Kardashian] to get back on social media and back to work,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on January 4. “That is a huge part of her career. She has obligations to support her family and has an entire team working for her. It was time to get back to normal.”

“It’s hard to put a specific price on it, but [Kim Kardashian] lost millions and millions of dollars in work she had to pass on because of the personal events in her life this fall,” the source continued. “It’s the first time Kim has not worked since she started being a celebrity really, and Kim is a workhouse.”

Kim Kardashian and her family, including Kanye West and her sisters, are expected to be returning to the E! Network sometime later this year for a new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. However, a premiere has not yet been set.

