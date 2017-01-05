Bill Golbderg’s Post ‘Royal Rumble’ Plans Revealed: Will He Wrestle Again Before ‘WrestleMania 33’?

Goldberg announced that he was going to be an entrant in the 2017 Royal Rumble match following his shocking win over Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series last November, and everyone pretty much assumed that he would show up at the Rumble, and following the show, we wouldn’t see him again until WrestleMania 33, where he’ll presumably be wrestling Brock Lesnar. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, we will see the former WCW and WWE World Heavyweight Champion at Fastlane, which is the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 33.

“There’s some interesting things that are on the drawing board, that may or may not happen. Goldberg will be at Fastlane wrestling.”

Meltzer didn’t say who Goldberg will be wrestling at WWE’s annual February pay-per-view, but he probably won’t wrestle Brock Lesnar on the show, as they’re probably waiting to do that match until WrestleMania 33. Of course, they could have Goldberg win the Royal Rumble, and challenge the winner of the Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens match, which would mean that he’d be free to wrestle Lesnar at Fastlane.

Last month, a report surfaced on Wrestling Inc which said that neither Goldberg or Lesnar will be appearing at the February show. But, it looks like WWE has changed their mind, and, at least for now, one of the two men is scheduled to wrestle on the show.

As for who Goldberg will wrestle at Fastlane, well, there are a few options. If he wins the Royal Rumble, and if Kevin Owens hangs on the Universal Championship, he could end up wrestling Owens’ on-screen best friend Chris Jericho on the show, and it’ll probably be a minute-long squash match.

If Goldberg doesn’t win the Royal Rumble, then he could just wrestle a lower level guy, just so he can get a win heading into his third match with Brock Lesnar on April 2.

After Survivor Series, Dave Meltzer said that Goldberg is willing to keep wrestling as long as WWE is willing to pay him his going rate, and it looks like they’re not having any issues with paying him what he wants to be paid.

Goldberg’s most recent appearance on Raw teased a ton of future matchups, as he went face to face with Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho, Roman Reigns, and Braun Strowman. Of course, he and Reigns ended up laying Strowman out at the end of the show with a double Spear.

It’s possible that WWE will have Goldberg go one on one with Braun Strowman at Fastlane, because, as previously mentioned, they certainly teased a future match between the two on Raw. It’s quite clear that WWE has been building the ex-Wyatt Family member up for a big match against one of Raw’s regular main eventers, and Goldberg could be the guy that they’re building him up for.

Earlier this week, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that WWE was making some major changes to the WrestleMania 33 card and that some major matches that were originally scheduled for the event were being changed. Does that mean that WWE is moving away from Lesnar vs. Goldberg after the Royal Rumble? Not necessarily, but it’s possible that the ex-WCW megastar will end up wrestling someone other than Lesnar in the spring.

“There’s been an overhaul of aspects of the WrestleMania card in the last couple days, but I don’t know what’s the new card. A lot of the stuff that was going to happen, is not going to happen, and they’re redoing a lot of the stuff right now.”

For now though, WWE is focused on building towards the Royal Rumble show, which will take place on January 29.

[Featured Image by WWE]