Kristen Stewart’s Ex Robert Pattinson Allegedly Wants A Secret Wedding

One of the hottest celebrity exes, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson appear to have moved on from each other. Despite of the public romance and cheating scandal, the two seem to have learned from their previous relationship.

The 26-year-old actress has changed her preference in a partner by going out with women. She is currently in a relationship with Stella Maxwell. According to PEOPLE, the Personal Shopper star and the Victoria’s Secret model are officially dating.

“Kristen is dating Stella Maxwell,” an insider revealed. “They are having fun.”

While filming her latest movie in Savannah, Stewart reportedly spent several days with the 26-year-old supermodel, who went out of her way to visit her. Her girlfriend was with her on the set almost all the time and they seemed to enjoy each other’s company.

“Kristen seemed very happy with Stella around,” another source said. “They weren’t affectionate, but definitely acted very friendly and like they had the best time hanging out. Stella seems very easy going. She is always very smiley and has a cute personality.”

There were even reports that the two are already living together. According to a source close to both women, the model is staying at the actress’ place in Los Angeles. While Kristen Stewart takes her relationship with Stella Maxwell to the next level, her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson is allegedly ready to get married to FKA Twigs.

The 30-year-old actor started dating the 28-year-old singer in 2014 and they reportedly got engaged after barely a year of being together. There have been rumors coming out that the British heartthrob called off his engagement with his fiancée. However, a new report emerged that Robert is planning a secret wedding with FKA. According to OK! magazine, the couple will secretly get married in a secluded ceremony this April and it will just be the two of them.

“They want to say their vows on the beach to each other, not a crowd. They’ve asked their families to be understanding,” an insider revealed.

“All that craziness made Rob and Twigs keep things on the down-low,” their source added. “They don’t want their wedding to be big news. They want it to be for the two of them, no one else.”

However, Gossip Cop claims that the secret wedding news is not true same as the tabloid’s previous reports on Pattinson cheating on Twigs and begging her for a baby. The Twilight hunk and the “Two Weeks” singer may not have set a date yet for their wedding, but that does not mean that they have split up.

The couple was spotted at the L.A. Dance Project Annual Gala in Los Angeles last month. According to Mail Online, Robert Pattinson looked very much in love with FKA Twigs at the bash. He seemed to be in a good mood that night and even smiled for the photographers. Their appearance at the event could dismiss those breakup rumors.

Kristen Stewart, on the other hand, was recently seen with Belgian bombshell Stella Maxwell in Los Angeles. The lesbian lovers grabbed some smoothies on a Wednesday afternoon and they both looked cute wearing casual outfits.

After her split with Pattinson, Stewart started going out with girls instead of guys. She made her relationship with Alicia Cargile public last year. However, the two broke up and the actress then had a whirlwind romance with singer St. Vincent.

During an interview with ELLE UK, Kristen explained the difference between dating a girl and a guy. She also confessed that she didn’t like how she and Robert were turned into characters and placed into a comic book because some people had a hard time separating them from their character in the Twilight film series.

“When I was dating a guy I was hiding everything that I did because everything personal felt like it was immediately trivialized, so I didn’t like it,” she explained.

“But then it changed when I started dating a girl,” she continued. “It opened my life up and I’m so much happier.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]