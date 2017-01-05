Janet Jackson Joins List Of Celebrities Giving Birth While Over 50

Janet Jackson and her boo Wissam Al Mana became parents to their newborn son on Tuesday after Janet gave birth for the first time.

Janet’s newborn son Eissa Al Mana was born on Tuesday this week. It was the celebrity’s first birth which is quite a feat achieved considering that she is 50-years-old. She is the latest person to join the list of celebrities that have given birth at the age of 50 and above.

“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” the singer’s representative reported in a statement.

It's a BOY for #JanetJackson and #WissamAlMana. The couple welcomed son Eissa Al Mana on Tuesday, her rep confirms. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/xdTJwQFRJs — B. Scott (@lovebscott) January 3, 2017

More and more celebrities are opting to give birth at age 50 and above, which is something that was previously uncommon. However, things are changing and 50 has become the new 40. Oprah Winfrey is also one of the celebrities that recently gave birth past the age of 50. Female celebrities have been taking their sweet time and holding off family life so that they can focus on their careers.

Janet and Al Mana tied the knot in 2012 but they took their time before they decided to have kids and the family. The female artist postponed her Unbreakable World Tour in April and this led to speculation that she was pregnant. This led to the speculation that she might have been pregnant and the news of the pregnancy was formally announced in May 2015.

“My husband and I are planning our family. So I’m going to have to delay the tour,” Janet stated in a video posted on Twitter.

Janet also apologized to her fans for putting the tour on hold and urged them to understand her situation. The artist revealed that the doctors ordered her to rest to avoid jeopardizing her pregnancy. She also told them that she would resume the tour as soon as possible. Jackson follows in the footsteps of fellow artists such as Sophie B. Hawkins who had her second born at the age of 50. Hawkins admitted that she was worried that getting a baby at that age because it was a big step and she was worried that it would bring complications.

Hawkins also told PEOPLE in 2015 that she used her own frozen embryo but she got the sperm from a donor. Women getting pregnant later in life are a trend that has been rapidly catching on. Statistics from 2013 revealed that there was an average of 13 births involving mothers 50-years-old and above. Women over 50 gave birth to 600 babies compared to 144 births in 1997.

#JanetJackson gives birth to her first baby at age 50. Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/p679BxO6dY — Michael Jackson web (@dientedelata) January 4, 2017

This means more women are accepting the idea of giving birth later in life. Giving birth at that age has often been considered very risky and most women often avoid it. Others dread the idea of having children when their peers are already grandmothers. However, modern medicine has created means that make it safer for women to give birth later on in life. Janet was also excited about giving birth according to a report from an insider.

The statistics provided do not factor in the women who become mothers through other means such as surrogacy or adoption. A study carried out by the Pew Research Center in 2015 suggests that 41 percent of women believe that having their children after they are already well established in their careers is the best way to go. This works especially for those that aim at top jobs. It is the same case for celebrities because their careers often bloom when they are middle-aged thus forcing them to put the idea of becoming a mother aside so that they can focus on their careers. This has led to a rise in the number of celebrities giving birth in their 40s and 50s.

[Featured Image by Francois Nel/Getty Images]