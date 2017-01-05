Ryan Reynolds Wants Deadpool To Have A Boyfriend But Explains Why Character Is With Morena Baccarin

Ryan Reynolds clarifies that it’s okay for Deadpool to have a boyfriend because his character is not in love with Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa because of her gender. Speaking to Variety, Ryan explained what love means for Deadpool.

“What love is to Deadpool may not be what love is to Batman or someone else. I think that could be played up more. He’s an outsider in every way, shape, and form.”

He likewise said that it’s not really a problem for them if the film was banned in China because of its stringent views on gay rights. For him, what’s important is that the film remains adherent to the story that it nurtured. While Deadpool is in love with Vanessa, Ryan emphasized that his character’s in love with her for who she is and not simply because she’s a woman.

Last year, it was revealed that Deadpool would be the first pansexual superhero. Deadpool broke records when it made $780 million at the global box office. It was also hailed as the most pirated movie of 2016. His role as Deadpool/Wade Wilson earned Ryan his first Best Actor nomination at the Golden Globe Awards.

The father-of-two also revealed to the magazine that the expectations that came with Deadpool were “eating” him alive. Not everyone knows that he has dealt with anxiety all his life.

His father had a tough facade for he was a policeman, a fireman, and a boxer. “He wasn’t easy on anyone and he wasn’t easy on himself I think the anxiety might have started there, trying to find ways to control others by trying to control myself. At the time, I never recognized that. I was just a twitchy kid,” Ryan recalled. His father died in 2015 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s Disease.

Despite Ryan’s own fight with anxiety, he is grateful for his wife, Blake Lively. “I’m lucky to have her around just to keep me sane,” he gushed. Just last month, the power couple went to Ryan’s Walk of Fame induction ceremony. The pair, who is known for their penchant for keeping their affairs private, surprisingly brought their two daughters – James, 2, and Ines, 3 months.

Blake and Ryan met in 2010 while doing Green Lantern. Ryan previously opened up to Empire Magazine via Movie Pilot that the film lacked preparations.

“That’s the only time I’ve traversed into that mega-budget territory, and it was a slightly terrifying place to be…You really need a visionary behind a movie like that, but it was the classic studio story: ‘We have a poster, but we don’t have a script or know what we want; let’s start shooting!'”

While Ryan does not seem to fancy the film, he has no regrets for it gave him a lot of opportunities and Blake tops the list. If not for Green Lantern, they might not have ended up together.

Warner Bros. is set to reboot the film as part of its DC Extended Universe. Green Lantern is poised for a 2020 release but Ryan has confirmed that he won’t be reprising his role. The studio has yet to announce its prospects for the role.

Deadpool truly charmed Ryan that he told Variety,“I would love to play Deadpool for as long as they would let me play Deadpool. We have outlines and stories for a number of different films.”

One of his “outlines” in mind is to pair Deadpool with Wolverine. However, Hugh Jackman will definitely need a great deal of persuasion for he already declared his separation with his claws. Ryan is unsure if he’ll be able to change the mind of the Marvel A-lister but he believes that the audience has a powerful impact. He jokes that he will “exploit that relationship” to convince Hugh.

[Featured Image by 20th Century Fox]