Donald Trump Appoints Reality Star Omarosa As New Communications Chief

Former reality star Omarosa Manigault jumped from being an OJT on The Apprentice to a key player in the administration of Donald Trump. She was previously the Director of the African-American Outreach during the billionaire’s campaign for presidency.

Now, Omarosa will be the director for communication at the Office of Public Liaison. She will also serve as an assistant to Donald Trump.

According to USA Today, the division can be likened to the Office of Public Engagement under the present Obama administration. Her counterpart today would be Valerie Jarrett and she will be in charge of coordinating and facilitating any public speaking engagement not just that of the president, but of his cabinet officials as well.

In June last year, Omarosa quoted Donald Trump as saying that she’s going to be the President-elect’s Valerie Jarrett.

Omarosa will also be tasked to keep her ear on the ground for the public pulse, as well as making sure Donald Trump is kept abreast of the current public situation.

Us Weekly noted that while this would be a first for Donald Trump, Omarosa is a veteran in the affairs at the White House. She had worked with Vice President Al Gore during former president Bill Clinton’s administration, which would explain why she expressed support for Hillary Clinton back in 2014.

However, she moved on to take a position at the campaign of her former boss during The Apprentice days. Omarosa also made a bold prediction in September last year about Donald Trump winning the presidential race.

❗️I’m Ready for Hillary. Are you❓ #Hillary2016 – RT and ask your friends to join @readyforhillary: http://t.co/jhOk6W6YIF — OMAROSA (@OMAROSA) November 18, 2014

“[His critics] will have to bow down to President Trump,” she had declared during a TV interview. “It’s everyone who’s ever doubted Donald, who ever disagreed, who ever challenged him. It is the ultimate revenge to become the most powerful man in the universe.”

CNN, citing a source from Trump’s transition team, reported that Omarosa will “focus on public engagement.”

Just like her stint on The Apprentice, Omarosa working as an assistant for the upcoming president drew mixed reactions. She burned a lot of bridges when she was on the reality show, and she also displayed her lack of regard for others when it comes to pursuing her ambitions.

Her no-holds-barred attitude, as well as her propensity to speak her mind resonated with the billionaire that he continued to mentor Omarosa even after firing her from the reality show.

Whatever her faults, Omarosa does have the necessary chops to join Trump’s White House staff. Aside from having worked with Vice President Al Gore as the Deputy Associate Director of Presidential Personnel, she has a Master’s Degree in Communications from Howard University, and currently pursuing her Ph.D. She is also a pastor who secured her preacher’s license in 2011 and was ordained a year later.

Among those who lauded her appointment was Bowie Hogg, who was part of the original batch of apprentices in the show.

“Omarosa grew up a fighter her entire life, she’s not going to back down,” he told USA Today. “She’s always going to give her opinion; it’s one of her strengths and sometimes it can hurt her. She’s always prepared to be the villain.”

Her combative nature was perhaps why former vice president Al Gore had to transfer her to two divisions during her stint in the White House. Cheryl Shavers, the former Commerce Department undersecretary for technology, described Omarosa as very “disruptive.” She was asked to leave the office immediately since a “woman wanted to slug her.”

