Jinger Duggar Admired By Jeremy Vuolo On Family Blog Amid Baby Rumors, ‘Jill And Jessa Counting On’ Star Makes News

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo is figuring out the married life in the new year. So far, they have aced it, documenting cute pictures of each other on his Facebook and taking time to celebrate Jinger’s birthday, Christmas and new year’s eve with much humor and class. Amid the rapidly growing baby rumors, Jill and Jessa Counting On star receiving plenty of love from her new husband!

After seeing the concert that Jeremy brought her to, Jinger gave a mini concert just for him. As soon as the theater emptied out, they stepped onto the stage and Jinger Duggar took to the Steinway grand piano all by herself. To not disappoint the fans, Jeremy took of a video of his wife giving a virtuosic performance.

It looks like he was in total awe of her skills on the keys!

It only has been a little while since Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo came out of their married life to deal with Jill and Jessa Counting On fans. The first time that they made news after their Australian and New Zealand honeymoon was when Jill announced her second pregnancy.

Since then, the new Duggar couple has been showing off their blissful life by uploading various videos and photos on Jeremy’s Facebook page. Jinger does not yet have her own account, but since he used to be a famous soccer player, he kept up with one to connect with his fans.

The content of his upload has shown that they have a sense of humor, like to dress up for an event, and express copious amounts of love for each other.

For Jinger’s birthday, Jeremy wrote the sweetest message, emphasizing their life together and their shared faith.

“Happy Birthday, my Love,” he wrote on Facebook on her birthday. “Next only to our Lord Jesus Christ, you are the joy of my life and the delight of my soul! I love you, Jinger.”

The way that this particular Duggar couple has expressed love for each other has been questioned in the past. During their courtship phase, some of Jill and Jessa Counting On fans noted how they are breaking the rules of Duggar’s dating book. For example, the couple is not allowed to hug each other frontally before marriage, only from the side. But when they got engaged, they shocked the whole world by giving each other proper hugs.

“Jinger and I are both very affectionate. It means a lot to have an arm around or something, and that’s how we express our affection,” Jeremy defended, according to Us Weekly. “We have a clean conscience as long as it’s not leading us to impurity.”

Now that Jinger is married, her fans are trying to guess when she will get pregnant. Even before they got married, she and her to-be husband were pretty open about their plans. She first said that she will move to Laredo, Texas, where he lives. Then, Jeremy took charge on answer the baby question that was on everyone’s minds.

“We really are just looking to the Lord to see what he provides,” he smartly answered.

Even within her family, Jinger is a pretty special daughter to Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. They love to post pictures of the 23-year-old girl, especially now that she has moved to another state.

TBT! Do you recognize this little violinist? ???? A photo posted by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Dec 1, 2016 at 7:22am PST

When she got married, they even took to the family blog to encourage her to be husband to love her with all his heart.

“We encourage all of you guys out there, pursue your wife as if you were dating her, treat her like a queen, humble yourself and ask for forgiveness when offenses come,” the patriarch and matriarch of the Duggars wrote on their family blog.

Seeing how they just celebrated their 33rd wedding anniversary, it seems right that they give some words of advice to the new couple!

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]