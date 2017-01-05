Kanye West Health Update: Rapper’s Trainer Says He’s ‘Doing A Lot Better’

Kanye West’s health has turned out for the better since his hospitalization in November, and he’s got his long-time trainer, Harley Pasternak, to thank for it.

Pasternak, who’s been working as West’s trainer for over a decade, has provided an update on the “Famous” rapper’s health in a US Weekly video uploaded on Wednesday.

In early November, West was rushed to the UCLA Medical Center after suffering a “psychiatric emergency” at Pasternak’s home in West Hollywood.

Kanye then spent nine days at the hospital’s Resnick Neuropsychiatric Unit where he was treated for temporary psychosis after suffering from sleep deprivation and dehydration.

The fitness trainer says in the video that Kanye West’s workouts have recently intensified as part of his recovery process, and so far his efforts have led to favorable results. Pasternak said that West was “naturally an athlete” and has constantly played basketball as part of his recovery routine since being discharged from the hospital.

“I’ve been working with Kanye for 13 or 14 years,” Pasternak told US Weekly. “He’s really a fit guy … Kanye’s active. He’s exercising. He’s eating well and he’s got a great family.”

The Diet Reset author, who just teamed up with Jamba Juice for a new line of smoothies, also complimented West for his creativity, and explained how that creativity inspired him to make the webseries Walking with Harley.

“But he’s really a creative person,” he said of West. “We would go on these walks and have great conversations about music and architecture. He actually inspired me to come up with this web series, Walking With Harley, where you’re going to see me walking with a lot of very interesting and funny people.”

West has cancelled the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo tour, hoping that the time away from the grueling schedule the tour demands will help him recover from his exhaustion.

Multiple sources report that West’s hospitalization was the result of many other factors besides his hectic tour schedule. As reported by Daily Mail, Kanye West’s breakdown was triggered by the anniversary of his mother’s death. It’s also possible that he’s been suffering from paranoia since his wife Kim Kardashian’s traumatizing Paris robbery.

Since then, divorce rumors have circulated the web, with many reports suggesting that Kanye West’s mental health issues were taking their toll on his relationship with Kardashian.

The rumors simmered down since West took to social media to post a photo of himself, Kim, and their two children on Instagram. He captioned the photo, “Family.”

The post has since been deleted by West for unknown reasons, leaving many to wonder what’s been going on with the Kardashian-West family. But yesterday it was Kim who posted another photo of the family, captioning the photo with the same word her husband used: “family.”

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

It was also her first Instagram post following her long hiatus from social media, presumably a result of the trauma she suffered from the Paris robbery. Since then, Kardashian posted a series of posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat, signalling her return to social media.

Kim Kardashian West also followed it her Instagram post with another photo, this time of herself holding her son Saint West. “My son <3,” her caption went.

my son ❤ A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 4, 2017 at 9:54am PST

As for Kanye West, he is still being treated as an outpatient in Los Angeles.

And the treatment seems to be working, as sources told US Weekly that West is “doing a lot better.”

