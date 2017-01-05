Solar Eclipse 2017 Will Usher In Tribulation And Apocalyptic End Of The World, 70 Years After U.N. Mandate Re-established Israel, Doomsday Theorists Claim

Biblical end-time doomsday theorists have lately intensified end-of-the-world fear-mongering with a claim that a solar eclipse expected to occur in August this year will usher in the end-time Tribulation and the end of the world.

According to the theorists, for several reasons, the solar eclipse that will plunge a large swathe of North America into total darkness on August 21, 2017, is a unique generational event that signals God’s impending judgment on sinful humanity. The Tribulation, the second coming of Jesus and the apocalyptic battle of Armageddon will come after the solar eclipse, end-time prophecy believers claim.

Michael Parker, an evangelist and biblical end-time prophecy expert, is a prominent member of the online movement proclaiming that the solar eclipse of August 21 will signal the beginning of the Tribulation and the end of the world. He cited the Book of Joel chapter two, Matthew chapter 24 and several portions of the cryptic New Testament Book of Revelation where the Sun turning “as black as sackcloth” is associated with the end-time “Day of the Lord” when God pronounces judgment on humanity.

Parker argued in an article published on the blog Prophecies Of The End-Times, that the consistency of biblical association of solar eclipses with divine judgment makes it possible to say “with confidence from a biblical standpoint that a solar eclipse signifies a warning from God.”

According to the doomsday theorist, the severity of the judgment of God that will follow the solar eclipse in August 2017 “sends chills down my spine.”

The solar eclipse in August has special prophetic significance because it will be the first in more than a century to pass from the U.S. east coast to the west. The total eclipse will plunge much of the U.S. into darkness. The Book of Revelation talks about it where it describes a woman clothed in the sun with the moon at her feet. The woman, who signifies the Church, and her son, who signifies the raptured saints, are persecuted by a seven-headed dragon, believed to represent Satan.

According to Parker the movement of the solar eclipse over America, from coast to coast, signifies God’s plan to punish America with division for trying to divide Israel.

“Those that come and divide the land of Israel, God himself will come to that nation and cut them to pieces.”

“It turns out that this solar eclipse is a once in a lifetime event. It will be over 100 years until it happens again,” Parker wrote. “This is a generational event, witnessed by this generation.”

But the most important indication that the solar eclipse in August is the sign of the beginning of the Tribulation is that 2017 marks 70 years after the U.N. mandate in 1947 that re-established the state of Israel. The U.N. mandate in 1947 and the rebirth of Israel in 1948, according to Parker, were special markers of the beginning of the end time. The end of 70 years since the U.N. mandate marks the end of a biblical generation, as stated in the Book of Psalms. This means that the end of the world is imminent because Jesus said in Matthew 24:34 that “Truly I tell you, this generation will certainly not pass away until all these things have happened.”

Gary, an end-time prophecy believer, who writes on the blog Unsealed, also believes that the solar eclipse of August 2017 is the final sign of the beginning of the end time. Gary warns that fall 2017 to the end of the fall 2024 is the period of the Tribulation.

The tribulation will start with the rapture when believers are taken away to heaven. After believers have been snatched away to safety in heaven, the anti-Christ, the prophetic vice-regent of the Devil on Earth mentioned in the Book of Revelation, will proclaim the satanic New World Order (NWO) government. He will rule over the world during the brief Tribulation era.

War, famine and disease, part of God’s judgment on sinful mankind during the Tribulation period, will result in the death of hundreds of millions of people. But Jesus will intervene through his second coming at the end of the Tribulation period to prevent humanity from being wiped out completely.

Gary claims that biblical prophetic scriptures show that 2017 and 2018 are the “big years to watch for” regarding the Tribulation and the end of the world. The Tribulation, according to Gary, would begin in 2017 because it is 70 years from the United Nations’ Resolution 181 to re-establish Israel. It is also a “complete Jubilee-cycle from the 1967 conquest of Jerusalem.”

“If the UN mandate for the reestablishment of Israel in 1947 and the rebirth of Israel in 1948 are a beginning point of sorts, then 2017 and 2018 have been the big years to watch for all along,” the doomsday theorist explained.

He admitted that previous date-setting predictions failed.

“I was hoping expectantly for the Blessed Hope this Fall 2015, but the Fall Feasts are over and barring an unexpected rapture, it appears as though God has other plans,” he wrote.

But he advised fellow “Watchers” not to give up hope. He assured followers that his predictions for 2017 and 2018 were based on sound interpretation of scriptural prophetic keys.

“We must endure patiently until He comes!” he admonished believers. “As much as I had hoped everything would begin in 2014 or 2015, something about it just didn’t sit right with my spirit.”

[Image by THANAKRIT SANTIKUNAPORN/Shutterstock]