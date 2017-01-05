Caitlyn Jenner MAC Cosmetics Line Launches Online And At Select Retail Locations

Caitlyn Jenner’s MAC Cosmetics line launches today. The launch marks the second time Jenner has partnered with the company, and the first time she’s offered a full collection of cosmetics.

Jenner is launching a 15-piece capsule collection that features “three eyeshadows, a couple of lipsticks and more on the menu,” according to Christie D’Zurilla of The Los Angeles Times.

Last April, Jenner released her first offering from MAC, a lipstick called “Finally Free” that was available for purchase only online. Proceeds from “Finally Free” benefited the MAC AIDS Fund Transgender Initiative. The lipstick has reportedly raised $1.3 million for the charity so far, according to the Times.

Caitlyn Jenner took to social media to promote the new cosmetics line in advance of its release.

“The next part of my collaboration with @maccosmetics is coming on Jan 5th!!,” the Keeping up with the Kardashians star and Olympic decathlon champion said in an Instagram post featuring a picture of her wearing makeup from the collection. “I’m excited for EVERYONE (all races. all ages. all sexes) to fearlessly rock these shades into 2017 #happynewyear #maccaitlynjenner.”

Makeup artist Kip Zachary has helped Jenner develop her aesthetic during her gender transition, and, as D’Zurilla notes, Zachary’s influence is obvious in the new line, which features “elegant, classic shades.”

“[O]ur go-to eyeliner look is shadow and liner in brown, bronze, or wine hues to complement the green in her eyes,” Zachary said in a 2015 interview with Allure in which he discussed Caitlyn Jenner’s “signature look.”

“She also loves a pop of color on the lips,” Zachary continued. “It’s so cute—I’ll pack a makeup bag with everything she needs to touch up throughout the day, and the next morning I’ll come and unpack her makeup bag, and I always find a contraband pink gloss.”

The prices for the Caitlyn Jenner MAC Cosmetics collection will range from $16 to $33.

Jenner did not mention in her recent Instagram posts whether or not profits from the new line will benefit the MAC AIDS Fund Transgender Initiative or any other charity, as her popular “Finally Free” lipstick did.

MAC has an impressive history of working with celebrities to promote and support progressive causes. For instance, the MAC AIDS Fund Transgender Initiative has previously teamed up with RuPaul, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Mary J. Blige, k.d. lang, Boy George, Ricky Martin, and Elton John, according to the Times.

“In 1994, as HIV and AIDS continued to spread across the globe, MAC made HIV/AIDS organizations the beneficiaries of the company’s charitable focus and the MAC AIDS Fund was created,” a statement on the MAC Cosmetics website reads. “To date, the VIVA GLAM campaign has raised over $400 million for the fight against HIV/AIDS.”

That’s a whole lot of money for a worthwhile cause.

Caitlyn Jenner herself was heralded as an icon the LGBT community and a spokesperson for the normalization of transgender people in the United States when she first announced her plans to transition. However, as the Inquisitr previously reported, she ran afoul of many in the LGBT community when she criticized Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and defended Republican candidate Donald Trump during the presidential race.

Jenner’s conservative leanings did not seem to hinder the sales of her “Finally Free” lipstick.

Presidential politics aside, MAC is a well-respected cosmetics company that has done a lot of good work for charity. As with all of their products, as one of their tag lines suggests, Jenner’s new line will be for “All sexes. All ages. All races.”

Caitlyn Jenner’s new line of MAC Cosmetics launches today online and in select retail locations.

