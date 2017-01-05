7 Reasons Why You Should Be Talking About Donald Trump

Donald Trump was one of the most talked about people in the world in 2016 and for obvious reasons. Most people would have opted not to talk about him but that was pretty much inevitable.

Trump was mostly talked about first because of his controversial campaign for the presidency as well as winning the presidential elections. Despite his unorthodox views especially about foreign policy and immigrants among other things, he managed to scoop the presidency with his “winning is everything” strategy. It looks like people will be talking about trump for the unforeseeable future and just as well because there are various things that people can learn from Trump.

Confidence

Trump demonstrated his confidence to massive audiences during the presidential campaigns. He stood strong even when the odds seemed against him and never seemed to doubt himself at any point in time. He tackled his opponents including Hillary Clinton with a lot of confidence and calmness even when his remarks were considered crude and over the top. His confidence is arguably one of the reasons he managed to win the U.S. presidency because he stood his ground and fought off everything that Clinton threw at him.

Mastering the audience

Another important lesson from Trump is the ability to master the audience. Trump made sure that his audience was mostly people that were fed up with issues such as terrorism and immigration. Though his statements were at times considered offensive, they played a key role in securing his victory. Most Trump supporters believed that he was fit for president because he was not afraid to point out some of the issues that other politicians had swept under the rug. He is clearly intent on taking action and that is usually what the people want.

Having a wide range of skills

Trump’s decision to pursue politics might have come as a surprise to many but he would not have done it if he thought he would not win. Since he was young, Trump has always had that mentality of going for what he really wants and that usually pays off as in the case of his victory in the presidential elections. Trump has also earned quite a reputation in the business world over the years alongside his billionaire status. Of course, it is believed that his expertise in the business world will be vital especially towards improving the economy of the US.

Not accepting defeat

Trump is definitely one of the people that do not like being defeated and that was evident by his “winning is everything” mentality. He had stated that he would not accept it if Clinton won the elections but it did not come to that since he still won.

“If I don’t win, I’ll consider this a total and complete waste of time” Trump stated at some point during his campaign.

Never quitting no matter what

Trump taught his audience a strong lesson that he is not a quitter because he braced every negative criticism that was thrown his way and still emerged victorious. Trump was considered one of the most unlikely political candidates to win the elections at some point but he did not let the statistics dictate his fate. People would achieve a lot if they had this kind of a mentality.

Anything can happen

If there is one sure thing that America has learned from Trump is that anything can happen, especially the unexpected. It is thus important to anticipate anything and to be well prepared. Trump faced claims that he was unfit to be president at some point but he managed to steer through and win the hearts of many despite the claims.

Being influential

Having overwhelming success is one thing but having success and influence is a whole different story. Trump did not have a background in politics but he is known as one of the most influential people in the world which is one of the reasons he was able to secure victory in the elections and thus achieving his dream.

[Featured Image by Steve Pope/Getty Images]