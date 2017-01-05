Peta Murgatroyd And Maksim Chmerkovskiy Get Congrats From Their ‘DWTS’ Family After Baby Shai’s Arrival

Peta Murgatroyd has given birth to her first child with fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and now the popular pro dancers are receiving a steady stream of well wishes from fans and from their Dancing With the Stars family. Maks and Peta welcomed their son, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, early in the morning on Jan. 4, just two days after Murgatroyd’s original due date.

Both Peta Murgatroyd and her fiancé posted the baby’s name and birth date on Twitter, but no other details about the birth or photos of the child have been released. On Jan. 4, Us Weekly posted a statement about the arrival of Maks and Peta’s baby:

“We can confirm that Peta and Maks have had their baby boy, Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy, born on Wednesday, January 4th at 5:34 a.m. Per the couple, ‘This is, without a doubt, the best thing that has ever happened to us!'”

Following Maks and Peta’s announcement, their Dancing With the Stars co-stars, including Peta’s mirrorball-winning Season 22 partner Nyle DiMarco and Maks’ champion Season 18 partner Meryl Davis, took to Twitter to offer the couple congratulations. In addition, DWTS co-hosts Erin Andrews and Tom Bergeron chimed in with well wishes for the new family.

Congrats @MaksimC & @PetaMurgatroyd!!!! Can't wait to meet your little dancer one day!!! ???? — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) January 4, 2017

Congrats @MaksimC & @PetaMurgatroyd on the birth of your baby boy! ???? May your hearts forever be full as you embark on this journey together! — Meryl Davis (@Meryl_Davis) January 4, 2017

@PetaMurgatroyd congratulations beautiful! Can't wait to meet him xox — Kym Johnson (@kym_johnson) January 5, 2017

So happy for you @PetaMurgatroyd and @MaksimC!! Welcome to the world Shai Aleksander Chmerkovskiy ???????? — Cheryl Burke (@CherylBurke) January 4, 2017

So so so happy for @PetaMurgatroyd and @MaksimC on the birth of their beautiful baby boy ❤❤ love you both!! — Lindsay Arnold (@lindsayarnold) January 4, 2017

Congrats to my @maksimc @petamurgatroyd on the birth of Shai @dovolina and I love you guys …… https://t.co/cASDMHyybd — Tony Dovolani (@TonyDovolani) January 4, 2017

Soooo happy for you @PetaMurgatroyd @MaksimC and baby Shai!! I will never forget the night I found out you were pregnant! Love all 3 of u! — Jenna Johnson (@Dance10Jenna) January 4, 2017

Congratulations to my beautiful friends @PetaMurgatroyd & @MaksimC who have just welcomed Shai to their family. So much love to you both xox — Emma Slater (@EmmaSlaterDance) January 4, 2017

Congrats @PetaMurgatroyd & @MaksimC on your new baby boy!! Can't wait to give him a giant kiss and a hug!! — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) January 4, 2017

And in his post, Dancing With the Stars host Tom Bergeron helped clarify the pronunciation of Baby Chmerkovskiy’s first name. Bergeron offered congratulations to “Mama Peta Murgatroyd” and “Papa Maskim C” and then added: “Welcome to baby Shai! Officially the closest Maks has ever come to ‘shy.'”

Congratulations to Mama @PetaMurgatroyd & Papa @MaksimC. And welcome to baby Shai! (officially the closest Maks has ever come to "shy") 😉 — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) January 4, 2017

Indeed, fans have been curious about the baby’s name and how it is pronounced, so Bergeron’s post has helped to clear things up. Interestingly, Shai’s name rhymes with a previous name Chmerkovskiy and Murgatroyd had planned to use for their child. In a Facebook Q&A last fall, Peta revealed that the couple originally wanted to name their son Kai, but a friend scooped up the name before they did.

“We did have a baby name, actually,” Murgatroyd told her Facebook fans.

“It was going to be Kai. Because we have such a long middle name for him — it’s going to be Aleksander — and we have Chmerkovskiy at the end. So, we need something short and strong. But our friend in New York recently had a little boy and named him Kai. I mean, out of all the names in the world to call your son, you call him our name. We were pretty devastated about that. So, we have to go back to the drawing board and think about something better than Kai now.”

In an interview with Extra, Peta’s fiancé joked about using the same name that their friends used for their own newborn.

“Two ‘Apples’ in the same group is going to be weird,” Maks joked.

Peta Murgatroyd kept fans in the loop throughout her entire pregnancy by posting monthly belly shots and regular updates on her social media accounts. Maks and Peta also shared photos from their baby shower last month at the McCarren Hotel & Pool in Brooklyn, New York. The proud parents have been generous about sharing their pregnancy journey, but now fans are ready to see the first photos of Baby Chmerkovskiy.

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy first met in 2009 when they worked together on the Broadway production of Burn the Floor. The longtime DWTS pro dancers got engaged in 2015 but put the brakes on their wedding plans when Peta announced her pregnancy last spring. Murgatroyd plans to marry her longtime love this July in a ceremony in New York.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]