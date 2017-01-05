Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Aren’t Headed For A TV Series, But Are They Engaged And Planning For Baby?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton won’t be starring alongside one another in the potentially upcoming remake of the hit series Gunsmoke.

Although a National Enquirer article recently said that Shelton would soon be working with his singer girlfriend on the show, a Gossip Cop has since shut down the report as completely “untrue.”

“There’s a new marshal galloping toward Dodge City, and his name’s… Blake Shelton! Western fans are thrilled at whispers that ‘Gunsmoke’ — one of TV’s longest running series, with James Arness as Marshal Matt Dillon — will hit the big screen starring country crooner/’The Voice’ stud Blake… and luscious squeeze Gwen Stefani,” the false report explained.

According to the made up report, a number of stars, including actors Bradley Cooper and Ben Affleck, were hoping to nab the iconic role, but Shelton’s “country authenticity, good looks, humor, and swagger” made him stand out to producers. As for Gwen Stefani, the outlet noted, she was said to be thrilled with the idea of playing sexy saloon owner Miss Kitty, who has a thing for Shelton’s character.

In response to the National Enquirer report, a rep for Gwen Stefani informed Gossip Cop that the story about her and Shelton’s potential roles in Gunsmoke is “untrue.”

Gwen Stefani made her acting debut back in 2004 when she took on the role of Jean Harlow in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator. Stefani has also made a number of cameos in television series, including Gossip Girl, Dawson’s Creek, and King of The Hill.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton began dating one another at the end of 2015 as they filmed The Voice Season 9 and ever since, they have faced rumors of a possible engagement and reports of several pregnancies. In fact, one outlet suspected Gwen Stefani would be both engaged and pregnant by the 2016 holidays.

According to a Life & Style report in October, via Hollywood Life, Gwen Stefani allegedly intended to marry Shelton because she didn’t want to welcome a child out of wedlock.

“[Gwen Stefani] wouldn’t want to be an unwed mother at the time of the baby’s birth, so she’ll definitely be marrying Blake before then,” the magazine’s source claimed, explaining that Stefani has reportedly “always wanted a big family” and believes “Blake will be a great dad and so protective of a little girl.”

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton “are still going strong,” a Hollywood Life source added, and although “he wants to marry Gwen, he hasn’t told anyone his ideas or timing for popping the question. He is keeping that very close to his chest.”

As for a pregnancy, Gwen Stefani has not announced a thing and does not appear to be expecting.

In other Gwen Stefani news, she and Blake Shelton are scheduled to reunite on the set of The Voice next month for Season 12. Although Gwen Stefani has sat out for the past two seasons due to the additions of Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys, as well as her This is What the Truth Feels Like Tour, she is set to reclaim her role in the coming weeks.

“We can’t wait to experience the unique chemistry and energy [Gwen Stefani], Alicia, Blake, and Adam will bring to Season 12,” Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative, and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.

Telegdy also confirmed that Cyrus would be returning to The Voice for Season 13 later in the year.

“With Miley returning for Season 13, we’re truly ecstatic about the unmatched musical know-how and talent coming together in our coming seasons,” he added.

For more of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, tune into The Voice Season 12, which premieres on Monday, February 27, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

