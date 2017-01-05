Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Make Their Relationship Official On Instagram

Sophie Turner and rumored boyfriend Joe Jonas have made their relationship official on Instagram after weeks of speculation surrounding the couple.

The Game of Thrones actress, or Sansa Stark if you like, posted an Instagram photo of the DNCE singer smoking a cigarette while on a boat. Sophie captioned the photo, “Miami Daze.”

Miami Daze A photo posted by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jan 1, 2017 at 2:43pm PST

Relationship rumors about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner started in early November when the newly-minted couple was spotted making out at a Halloween party. Before long, Jonas and Turner were seen cuddling up at a concert before the 2016 MTV Europe Music Awards. At a King of Leons concert in Rotterdam on November 5, Joe and Sophie were spotted smooching at the show, as reported by Cosmopolitan.

“They were clearly an item,” a concertgoer told Cosmopolitan.com. “They were inseparable at the bar and then sat together in the crowd. They also kissed at one point.”

“They stayed for the whole concert but left immediately after,” the source added.

There were many photos posted online proving that the two are indeed an item.

“They seemed pretty comfortable,” concertgoer Anne Charlotte said. “That’s what surprised me.”

Another source said that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner met through mutual friends and that they’ve been dating for a couple of months already. In fact, they celebrated Thanksgiving together in Mammoth Lake.

Last July, Jonas, who split with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid in November 2015, told People about the qualities he’s been looking for in a future girlfriend. And his standards are pretty high, so much so that a “test” may be necessary before he can settle on a girlfriend.

“The biggest test is bringing her around friends because I have friends who are really tough about new people – we have a really tight circle. You bring them around friends and see if they can handle themselves well – that’s usually a good test,” the singer said.

Jonas also prefers a girlfriend who has a good sense of humor, someone who finds his quirks funny.

“She’s gotta have a sense of humor and find my weird sense of humor funny,” Joe said.

As such, it’s not surprising that Jonas is now smitten with Turner, who’s been known for her goofiness and quirkiness in social media.

Better yet, the singer has discovered many other traits of Sophie that he’s grown fond of, such as her insistence to pay for herself even if he offers to cover the expenses every time they go out on dates.

“[Joe is] smitten [because Sophie] has her own money. He loves her because she won’t let him pay for her all the time, which is so rare in girls he meets. She insists on paying her own way for flights when he asks her to come see him and offers to pay. Plus, he thinks she’s so smart and sexy.”

The source added that Jonas has found something in Sophie that he can’t quite put a finger on – which in many circles is a telltale sign that one is in love.

“He’s telling friends there’s something different with her, and he knew it as soon as they met,” the source added.

Before Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner dated The Vamps guitarist James McVey. They’ve been spotted on a bevy of dates, the most notable of which was during a trip in Nandos. The two were also spotted hanging out with fellow Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and singer Ellie Goulding.

It won’t be long before the Turner and McVey relationship went south, capped by a heated exchange in which Sophie asked him to stop texting her, as reported by M Star News.

That said, it looks like Sophie Turner couldn’t be happier now having Joe Jonas as a boyfriend.

[Featured Images by Jeff Spicer and Michael Buckner/Getty Images]