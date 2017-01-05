Jonathan Rhys Meyers Welcomes New Baby With Interesting Name As Rumors About His Role In Vikings Continue

Jonathan Rhys Meyers, who will be appearing in the History Channel’s hit TV show Vikings, has another big announcement to throw on top of that. He and his fiancée, Mara Lane, have just given birth to their first baby.

While this may be his first time acting as a father, Meyers has considerable experience acting in historical roles and period pieces. He was the man who killed Irish patriot Michael Collins in the 1996 film Michael Collins, he was Captain George Osborne in Vanity Fair and he played Cassander in Alexander. He even played “The King” himself in the 2005 television movie Elvis, according to his IMDB profile.

Meyers further elevated his acting credentials by starring as King Henry VIII in the Showtime series The Tudors from 20017 to 2010, and more recently starred in the Universal Television series Dracula.

There are unconfirmed reports of what role Meyers will be playing in Vikings, and that is all we will say about that for the sake of avoiding any potential spoilers or even hints of them. But if you really just cannot wait to find out, you can check out this article from Movie News Guide which looks at the most popular rumor about Meyers’ possible role.

And baby makes three! Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Mara Lane have welcomed their first child! https://t.co/FNUMTLrr85 pic.twitter.com/7i5yk3H7Yu — E! News (@enews) January 4, 2017

While fans of Meyers and Vikings have been buzzing with anticipation about his role in the show, Meyers has been focusing on another major breakthrough in his life. He and fiancée Mara Lane announced the birth of their first baby on Wednesday.

Lane and Meyers began dating in 2014 and got engaged in December of that year, E! News‘ Kendall Fisher and Holly Passalaqua report.

The relationship appears to have given Meyers a sense of stability after years of struggling with alcohol addiction, according to E! News.

“They are so in love,” a source close to the couple told E! News at the time. “He is in a great place and Mara and Jonathan really complement one another. He is healthy and happy.”

Meyers did suffer one brief relapse in 2015 while working on the film Damascus Cover, but immediately quit drinking again and apologized to his fans and colleagues.

“Mara and I are thankful for your support and kindness during this time. I apologize for having a minor relapse and hope that people don’t think too badly of me,” he wrote in a social media post quoted by E! News. “I stopped drinking immediately and it is no reflection on Damascus Cover as I was not meant to attend Cannes this year and I apologize to fans and colleagues.”

He thanked all who were concerned and he was sure to reiterate that it was a one-time slip.

“I am on the mend and thank well-wishers and sorry for my disheveled appearance as I was on my way home from a friends and had not changed I feel I made a mistake and feel quite embarrassed but this was just a blip in my recovery otherwise I’m living a healthy life,” Meyers said in the post. “Love and blessings.”

Reports that Meyers and Lane were going to have a baby first surfaced in September. Lane has since posted several images of her sporting her baby bump on social media, including a photo of herself being very pregnant in front of a Christmas tree a few weeks ago.

As far as names go, Lane and Meyers decided to make sure that their new baby boy would always stand out. They named him Wolf Rhys Meyers. It is a beautiful name that seems rather fitting for the son of a man who is either about to become a viking or is about to do battle with them, at least on TV.

Congratulations to Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Mara Lane on the birth of their new baby boy, Wolf, and his wonderful name.

