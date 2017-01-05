‘The Walking Dead’ Season 7: New Images Tease A Violent Second Half

The Walking Dead Season 7 Possible Spoilers Ahead: Ever since the mid-season finale of The Walking Dead, fans of the AMC show have been itching for information about the upcoming second half of the season. With Rick and the gang finally preparing to take a stand against Negan and his army, violent times are surely ahead of us. Now, a set of mysterious images posted on the official Facebook page of The Walking Dead, hint at some of the events we’re likely to see.

The first half of The Walking Dead season 7 was probably its darkest ever. The zombies (or walkers, as they’re known on the show) weren’t even the biggest threat anymore – Negan, with his trusted Lucille and his army of sadistic men and women, posed one of the greatest threats our group of survivors has ever seen. Glenn and Abraham were the first to die, then Olivia, Spencer, and even Fat Joey. But with Rick finally reuniting with Daryl, Maggie, and Sasha – it seems war is coming to The Walking Dead.

Ahead of the second half of season 7, set to air on February 12, AMC have posted 14 cryptic images, all presumably from the set of The Walking Dead, with a promising caption.

“Worlds collide. Prepare to rise up and fight Sunday, February 12 at 9|8c.”

The Walking Dead Season 7 posters have spurred numerous comments and theories from fans of the show, who are now trying to guess their meaning. Some seem to be pretty clear, like an image of a ruined settlement, with walkers wondering about.

What settlement are we looking at, exactly? Could this be a ruined Alexandria, or perhaps, as some fans have speculated, Negan’s ruined camp now littered with walkers?

Another ominous image shows one of the staples of The Walking Dead – a freshly dug grave. Obviously, the second half of the season will probably bring the death of any number of familiar characters, but who does this grave belong to?

In the comments, some of the fans have speculated that this grave might be Maggie’s fake grave – the one Father Gabriel dug in Alexandria at the beginning of The Walking Dead Season 7. Could Rick and his gang use it to hide weapons? Or perhaps, this isn’t Maggie’s fake grave after all, and it’s an omen of things to come – namely, a grave for one of our favorite characters?

Other images from this new The Walking Dead album hint at the upcoming war between Rick and Negan. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes) promised us a very different second half, with Rick and company finally fighting back.

“It’s probably the opposite of what you just witnessed. Certainly from Rick’s point of view. You see a man in action again with some of the members of his closest family.”

We can certainly see a flash of the upcoming action in this image, also from the newly released set of posters.

These are obviously not walkers, but men with guns, but who are they? Some observant fans have noticed the shadowed men are wearing armor, which hints at the involvement of Ezekiel’s kingdom, as some of his men wear body armors. Will Ezekiel join the fight against Negan?

The Walking Dead season 7 album also shows images of dynamite tied to a rope, and the rotting body of a walker – again, hinting at the upcoming violence. But from there, it just gets weird – what are we to understand from this bizarre image of rubber duckies?

One fan took this image pretty far, commenting that the ducks are covered in sand, which might mean the involvement of another strong group that we’ve seen before on The Walking Dead.

“These ducks have sand on them so may be from Oceanside. Does Oceanside join in All Out War against the Saviors?”

Whatever the case may be, the second half of The Walking Dead Season 7 is sure to be loud and violent – after all, that’s bound to happen when you go up against the season’s most lethal character.

Yes, as you might expect, Negan was The Walking Dead Season 7’s deadliest character, as Cinema Blend reports. On-screen, we only saw Negan kill three humans (Glenn, Abraham, and Spencer), but back in his camp, Negan had 21 Polaroid photos of smashed heads (courtesy of Lucille), so that brings his human head count (pun intended) to 24. In addition, we’ve seen Negan kill 23 walkers over the course of Season 7 – so that brings his total death count to 47.

When you go up against a man like that, you better be ready for violence – and judging from this set of teaser photos – violence is what we’re going to get from The Walking Dead on February 12.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]