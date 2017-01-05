Megyn Kelly Ditches Fox News Despite Reported $100M Offer From Network

When it was first reported that Megyn Kelly accepted the NBC contract, Fox allegedly offered $25 million so she would stay. Now, rumors pointing out that figure as grossly undervalued.

According to NYMag, Fox apparently offered Megyn Kelly $100 million during contract negotiations. If it’s true, that’s quadruple the initial number that was previously reported and makes the decision by the 46-year-old TV personality all that more impressive.

The source of the amount came from somebody “close to Kelly.”

Exclusive: Fox News Actually Offered Megyn Kelly $100 Million Package to Stay https://t.co/R5qh24No54 (By @RStockmanLAW) pic.twitter.com/u1O6DxOtBL — Mediaite (@Mediaite) January 4, 2017

That same source also claimed that Kelly did not even attempt to make a counter-offer since “she had made up her mind to move on.”

“We thank Megyn Kelly for her 12 years of contributions to Fox News,” the statement from Fox read. “We hope she enjoys tremendous success in her career and wish her and her family the best.”

Entertainment Tonight reported that her new show will replace the slot left behind by Billy Bush at 9 a.m. NBC will also make sure to maximize the Megyn Kelly brand as her new show “will not fall under the Today banner.”

It may be recalled that Billy Bush was fired from the show in October last year following a leaked tape which showed him making lewd remarks about women. This occurred during an All Access interview in 2005 with President-elect Donald Trump.

The statement from Today show exec Noah Oppenheim, in explaining Billy Bush’s exit, read, “Billy Bush will be leaving the Today show’s 9 a.m. hour, effective today. While he was a new member of the Today team, he was a valued colleague and longtime member of the broader NBC family. We wish him success as he goes forward.”

The contract Megyn Kelly signed with NBC News calls for her to lead a daytime news program as well as an evening show slated for Sunday. She will also be delivering breaking news and appearing on political programs and other special features.

Sources to @PageSix: Matt Lauer “blew a gasket” when he learned of Megyn Kelly’s jump to NBC morning of announcement https://t.co/fJixrCGX9R — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 5, 2017

Meanwhile, the journalist will be making the biggest leap of her life when she transfers from the comforts of the Fox studio, and the $20-25 million compensation, and into NBC where the spotlight will be on her.

Reports claimed that Kelly was paid $15 million when she closed the contract, which is a substantial pay cut. However, this amount is still heads above what the other journalists are paid today.

Her new schedule at NBC also allows her to spend more time with her family and loved ones.

NBC chairman of news division, Andrew Lack, has a vision for the new hire’s role in the network. Reportedly, he’s thinking of replicating the success of 60 Minutes. And the executive knows what he’s talking about after earning his spurs on the show when he was still starting his career.

“The thing about this that is challenging but exciting as hell is that we love making new shows,” the executive said. “You don’t get that opportunity that often anymore, and you don’t get the opportunity to do that with a talent like Megyn.”

The NY Times pointed to Kelly’s interview on CBS Sunday Morning with Charlie Rose, where she shared what she thinks would be a perfect show.

“How about if we merge a little Charlie Rose, a little Oprah, and a little me altogether,” the journalist said. “And we serve that up as an hour? Wouldn’t you watch that?”

By all indications, NBC seems to have provided Megyn Kelly with a platform to do just that.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]