Jennifer Lopez Granted Restraining Order Against Alleged Stalker

Jennifer Lopez has a new stalker, and she is sending him a clear message.

Lopez’s attorneys have filed for and received a temporary restraining order against a stalker who has been sending the Lila & Eve star unsolicited flowers and mail.

The lawyers filed documents for the restraining order against a Timothy McLanahan in the LA Superior Court on Tuesday, January 3. The request for the restraining order claimed that, in addition to the unwanted contact with Lopez, McLanahan also has a criminal record and history of violence, according to a report from Us Weekly’s Caitlin O’Toole.

“[The] suspect has driven his vehicle onto victim’s property and wants to see her and was arrested, follows victim by his own admission, suspect has history of violence and suspect continues to send mail and flowers to victim,” Mary Hern, the LA Superior Court’s director of public information, told Us Weekly on Wednesday in reference to the claims.

Because the court found that he was acting like a stalker, McLanahan has been ordered to stay 100 yards away from Jennifer Lopez, her job or workplace, her vehicle, her twin children (Max and Emme), the children’s school and the family’s home, according to Us Weekly.

A hearing to determine whether or not the restraining order will become permanent is set for January 24th.

TMZ reported that Lopez’s bodyguard alleged that McLanahan is “a transient who has been arrested for threats and firearms violations” and that Jennifer “says she’s fearful for herself and her twins.”

McLanahan is not Jennifer Lopez’s first stalker.

As O’Toole notes, a man named John M. Dubis was arrested for stalking Lopez, among other charges, in 2013. Police arrested Dubis after he broke into Lopez’s home in the Hamptons in New York and crashed in the mansion’s pool house for six days without anyone noticing he was there. Fortunately, Lopez and her family were not staying at the home while Dubis, who Lopez already had a restraining order against for stalking, was squatting in the pool house.

Sadly but perhaps predictably, it’s all too common for celebrities to have stalkers. In recent years, Lana Del Rey, Beyonce, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Madonna, Paula Abdul, and Joss Stone have all had to file restraining orders or have a stalker arrested, according to Pop Crush.

Of course, it is not just female celebrities — or exclusively celebrities — who suffer at the hands of stalkers. Both Justin Timberlake and Justin Bieber have had to deal with a stalker.

In examples of some of the more jarring cases, Bieber’s stalker planned to have him castrated so he could keep the severed parts as a souvenir and Stone’s stalkers planned to decapitate her as part of a robbery, the Pop Crush article says.

The year 1995 saw one of the most tragic cases of celebrity stalking when the former director of pop star Selena’s fan club became obsessed with her and killed her.

The Stalking Resource Center reports that approximately 7.5 million people are stalked in the United States every year.

Lopez has not publicly commented on her stalker or the restraining order. The “Ain’t Your Momma” and “On the Floor” singer is undoubtedly more focused on her children, her career and her budding relationship with hip-hop star Drake.

A “Lopez confidant” recently told Us Weekly that Lopez and Drake’s new romance is “the real deal” and that Lopez “gets really excited to see him.”

We hope that the restraining order is enough to finally clue in the stalker and that he will leave Jennifer Lopez alone so that she can move on with her life in peace.

