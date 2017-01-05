iPad Pro 2 Release Date And Rumors: Bezel-Less Display To Debut On Apple’s Tablets Before iPhone 8 Launch?

The iPad Pro, both in its 12.9-inch and 9.7-inch configurations, are Apple’s most powerful tablets to date, and they have proven to be very successful. As much as the two devices are still among the best tablets in the market, however, both are already due for an upgrade, especially the 12.9-inch model, which was released way back 2015. With 2017 already underway, numerous speculations point to Apple unveiling the iPad Pro 2 line within the next few months, and if rumors about the upcoming tablets are any indication, there is a very good chance that Apple’s next power devices would be the tech giant’s most revolutionary machines yet.

Reputable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo from KGI Securities has issued his predictions for the upcoming tablets in Apple’s iconic iPad line. According to the analyst, Apple would be taking a step away from its usual conventions this year and release three devices under the iPad Pro moniker, the standard 9.7-inch model, another 12.9-inch variant and a never-before-seen 10.5-inch version. A PC Advisor report stated that other analysts have expressed similar predictions, though some, such as those from Barclays Research, believe that the third iPad Pro 2 would feature a 10.9-inch screen instead.

While the idea of updated versions for the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro variants is pretty much a given, it is the 10.9-inch or 10.5-inch version that has attracted the most attention of numerous Apple fans. This is primarily due to rumors pointing to the possibility of the new iPad Pro featuring a revolutionary new design, such as a bezel-less screen and a home button that is embedded in the screen of the device itself. If these rumored features sound familiar, it is because they are, since both are also speculated for Apple’s halo device for 2017, the highly-anticipated iPhone 8.

According to Kuo, the mid-sized iPad Pro 2 would carry a rather different design from its predecessors. The analyst further stated that the new tablet, despite having a significantly bigger screen than the 9.7-inch version, would have the same footprint as its smaller-screened sibling. This means that, while the device has a bigger screen, it would be no bigger than the 9.7-inch iPad Pro 2. If this particular rumor proves true, there is a good chance that Apple might end up creating its most popular, most svelte tablet yet with the 10.5-inch/10.9-inch iPad Pro 2.

Other speculations about the upcoming tablets from Apple are equally compelling, with rumors pointing to a powerhouse device equipped with very robust internals. Currently, speculations are high that the iPad Pro 2 line would be equipped with Apple’s A10X processor, iOS 10 and 4GB of RAM. Apart from these, rumors also point to the iPad Pro 2 devices having True Tone displays and a fingerprint scanner that is built right into the screen. Force Touch or 3D Touch, which debuted with the 2015 MacBook Pro and the iPhone 6S, is also rumored for the upcoming tablets.

Apple is yet to announce an official release date for the three rumored iPad Pro 2 tablets. However, considering that the 9.7-inch iPad Pro was launched last March 2016, speculations are high that the three powerful tablets would be revealed sometime in March 2017. As much as this makes perfect sense, however, a TechRadar report stated that TSMC, the firm creating chips for Apple’s iPads, is apparently seeing lower-than-expected yields. Thus, while unlikely, there is a chance that the iPad Pro 2 line would be launched sometime in Summer 2017.

Even if not all the devices’ rumored specs are rolled out by Apple, the iPad Pro 2 line would definitely be the tech giant’s best tablet computers once launched. However, one thing that could significantly cripple the device would be its high price. The original 9.7-inch iPad Pro started at $599 while the 12.9-inch variant started at $799, which places the devices well into flagship territory. Thus, while the devices would no doubt be capable, their speculated high price point is something that could dissuade customers from purchasing the sleek, powerful devices.

Nevertheless, there is little doubt that Apple’s iPad range is the world’s premiere line of tablet computers. Couple this with the fact that the iPad Pro is already being lauded by Apple CEO Tim Cook as a replacement for a full-fledged desktop or laptop computer, and the iPad Pro 2 devices have more than a good fighting chance in the highly-competitive tablet market. With updated internals and a possible redesigned variant, the iPad Pro 2 might very well emerge as 2017’s most desirable tablet devices.

[Featured Image by Cineberg/Shutterstock]