Angelina Jolie Says Brad Pitt Is Afraid The ‘Truth’ Will Come Out From Sealed Divorce Documents

The tabloids will have to try harder to get all the juicy details from the Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt divorce as all documents related to the case have been sealed as ordered by the Los Angeles Superior Court judge.

While the 41-year-old beauty might have agreed to the 53-year-old actor’s request to make all documents off the record, the Salt actress still had some choice words for her former husband, according to People.

Apparently, Jolie didn’t take too kindly to the accusation from Brad Pitt’s camp that she’s the one leaking the reports to the media in order to gain leverage. She said he’s just afraid “that the public will learn the truth.”

Brad Pitt has been investigated by the FBI and Department of Children and Family Services for allegedly physically abusing one of their kids, reportedly Maddox.

The petition filed by the actress stated, “There is little doubt that [Brad] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegation of abuse.”

However, the Fury actor has already been cleared of any wrongdoing. The tabloid reportedly talked to a source who expressed a sigh of relief that Jolie finally agreed to the Pitt’s request to seal documents pertaining to the kids.

“Considering that both the FBI and child services thoroughly investigated this matter and cleared the father, this line of attack doesn’t make much sense,” the source said of the actress’ filing.

That same source believed that it was Angelina Jolie’s camp who leaked the reports to the press to make Brad Pitt look bad, and possibly prejudice the case in her favor. The insider added that the actress knew that the reports of abuse could not be substantiated by the child protective services and the FBI.

In documents filed by Pitt’s camp, his lawyer claimed that the actress has no “self-regulating mechanism” when it comes to sharing information to the press. If this continues, she might compromise the privacy and safety of their kids.

Brad Pitt accuses Angelina Jolie of “placing her own interests” above children in divorce https://t.co/HBTe2z71I4 — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) December 26, 2016

However, another source told People that while the authorities might have cleared Pitt, it was only because his actions did not warrant a criminal lawsuit. The source claimed that he still did something wrong, which “traumatized” the kids.

“The mom has been protecting the kids by not revealing what really happened on that plane,” the alleged source added. “Her interest since the outset hasn’t changed: to protect the health and safety of the kids.”

The actress filed for divorce in September right after the physical abuse allegations against Brad Pitt leaked out to the press, said Telegraph. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the main reason for the split. In October last year, the couple reportedly agreed to grant Jolie sole custody of their six kids. The Hollywood hunk, meanwhile, will get “therapeutic visits” as part of the agreement.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt is reportedly depressed after spending his first Christmas away from Angelina Jolie and the kids, said UK’s Mirror. The report claimed that he just experienced the “worst holiday season” of his life.

“He desperately misses having his kids with him for Christmas and New Year,” the alleged source claimed. “He’s broken down in tears so many times – he’s not ashamed to cry anymore. Brad is like a broken man.”

Apparently, Brad Pitt’s request to see his children was denied by his ex-wife. Her lawyer, Laura Wasser, then claimed that the children’s best interest is not really the actor’s priority. For Pitt’s lawyer, Lance Spiegel, it was the therapy team that “ignored” the issues raised by his client.

