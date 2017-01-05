Tyler Christopher Sends Out Cryptic Tweet: Is He Returning To ‘General Hospital’ As Nikolas Cassadine?

Tyler Christopher has been missed on General Hospital ever since he left the show. Fans have always hoped that he would return and the rumors have flown about if Tyler would be back as Nikolas Cassadine or if they would bring someone else in to play the role. Nikolas is allegedly dead, but everyone knows that when a body isn’t found on a soap opera, it is very possible the person will turn up at some point. Even if they are dead, they return sometimes. Now Soap Hub is sharing that Tyler Christopher recently sent out a cryptic tweet that has everyone curious if he will be returning to General Hospital.

Tyler went to his Twitter and said, “Thanks for the continued #GH love after all these months away. Wish I could respond to everyone. Very much appreciated. Never say never.” Of course, this made everyone think that he might mean that he is ready to come back again. The idea of Tyler Christopher returning is one that really excites the fans of the show. Right now, Tyler Christopher isn’t admitting he is coming back, but he isn’t saying he is done forever either. He hasn’t picked up another huge role, so he does have time to come back to the show if he was to choose to do it.

Right now Valentin has taken over Nikolas Cassadine’s house and all of his assets. The family is not happy about how it has gone down, and this is the perfect time for Nikolas to return. Valentin is the one who allegedly killed Nikolas, and it turns out he is also the father of Lulu’s daughter Charlotte that she didn’t even know she had. The fans have missed Tyler Christopher, and after twenty years on the show, it sounds like he just might be missing it as well. Over the summer, there were some rumors that Tyler Christopher could be returning, but they weren’t able to work anything out.

She Knows shared about when Tyler Christopher left his role as Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital. He was on the show for twenty years before moving on. At the time, Tyler went to Twitter saying, “Thank u all for your kind words. You’re the best fans in the world. I will miss u! #whatarun.” Right before leaving the show, Tyler Christopher won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. He was nominated three times before he actually won. Tyler did a great job of showing that Nikolas had a dark side the viewers weren’t used to seeing from him.

‘General Hospital’ News: Tyler Christopher Teases A Possible Return To GH https://t.co/6PMMxWFtMz pic.twitter.com/ClgaGf3PFF — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) January 5, 2017

There have been a lot of rumors about what they will do with his character Nikolas Cassadine, but as of right now, they are just moving on like he is really dead. The fans can’t imagine the show without this character and really do feel like he will come back at some point. Everyone will just have to wait and see if Tyler Christopher plays the character or if they decide to bring someone new in to play the role. It really doesn’t seem like Nikolas Cassadine’s time on the show is over just yet.

What do you think that Tyler Christopher meant by this tweet? Do you think that he will ever return as Nikolas Cassadine? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss new episodes of General Hospital weekdays on ABC. If Tyler decides to come back, you know they won’t be able to keep that a secret.

