Fans Compare Adele’s Graceful Handling Of Technical Glitch With Mariah Carey’s NYE Performance

A clip depicting Adele handling a technical malfunction during a Birmingham gig has resurfaced following Mariah Carey’s “disastrous” New Year’s Eve performance. In the clip, which was taken last year, the British songstress was in the middle of singing “All I Ask” when the audio in the arena went off.

The “Hello” hit maker went on to sing while her fans cheered on. The audio came back but when she reached the end of the song, Adele joked that the fans “frightened the life out” of her when they started cheering because she thought “there was a streaker on stage.”

“The sound went off? The PA f**king cut off? Eh? Oh, f**king hell,” she quipped. She added that the people in the front row had a “private concert” for they were the only ones who could hear her as she belted the track. Some fans of Mariah were quick to point out that the circumstances were different because Adele’s earpiece was working fine.

Mariah had to stop singing onstage because of her faulty earpiece. By the time she was on “Emotions” and “We Belong Together,” it became apparent that the pop star couldn’t hear through her earpiece. Since she couldn’t keep up with the backing track anymore, she stopped singing and lip-syncing and told the crowd, “I’m trying to be a good sport here.”

The blame game rages on. The singer’s management believes Dick Clark Productions sabotaged the performance in a bid to get a viral moment and generate buzz for the event. Mariah’s team claims that they have complained about the earpiece several times but was assured that it would work out fine once she’s onstage.

“Once things went wrong they took the decision to keep rolling and make her look like a train wreck for the ratings. They owe her a public apology,” said Mariah’s team to the New York Post via Page Six.

Dick Clark Productions, however, said that the claims that they deliberately ruined Mariah’s performance are “defamatory, outrageous, and frankly absurd.” They further said that Mariah relied on a stand-in during the sound-check rehearsal which was atypical for the performers who previously graced the stage including Gloria Estefan.

Following her performance, Mariah tweeted a clip of herself shrugging and accompanied it with sad and happy emojis.

Shit happens ???? Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!???? Here's to making more headlines in 2017 ???? pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017

A new report by Radar Online suggests that Mariah did not come prepared for her Times Square show. An insider claimed that she allegedly kept on screaming after the performance backstage. “It seemed like she should really only blame herself, because she lived up to her diva name,” claimed the source.

Mariah managed to return to the stage to witness the Times Square ball drop alongside Ryan Seacrest, Gloria, and DNCE.

Meanwhile, Mariah’s former husband, Tommy Mottola came to her defense. For the former Sony Music chairman, Mariah should “hire more seasoned and respected professionals.” Tommy was one of the few who first helped the 19-year-old Mariah launch her career. He went on to praise Mariah as a “global icon and a treasure with incredible talent” who was undeserving of the backlash that came with the botched performance.

Mariah’s New Year’s Eve performance gave some a flashback of what happened at the 2014 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony. The songstress struggled to hit some of her famous high-octave notes in “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

The Grammy winner did not address the issue onstage although she also fiddled with her earpiece while performing. She was supposed to pre-tape for the appearance but she reportedly did not make it for she met with her lawyers who were then handling her divorce from Nick Cannon. Mariah later apologized on Twitter saying that she would never want to disappoint her supporters.

[Featured Image by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images]