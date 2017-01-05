‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Red Band Trailer: Jamie Dornan Agrees To Show Manhood?

Fifty Shades Darker red band extended trailer released earlier this week and it amazed the fans of erotic drama by showing some raunchy sequences. Apart from finally introducing Christian Grey’s (played by Jamie Dornan) lovers before he met Anastasia Steele (played by Dakota Johnson), the trailer reveals a twist that was not found in the book it is adapted from. However, the question still remains the same — will fans get to see Jamie Dornan’s manhood in Fifty Shades of Grey sequels?

The released extended trailer shows majority of the scenes from the earlier released one. Like how Anastasia is shown upset after being punished by Christian and decides not to be in touch with him anymore, and how the male protagonist vows to get her back in his life even if that means to end his love towards BDSM. However, the new trailer shows some intense conversations between the two and Leila Williams (played by Bella Heathcote).

As many of the book lovers know this, Leila is Christian’s former submissive love-turned-antagonist. Not only does she stalk both the main characters, but at the end of the trailer, she even pulls a gun on Ana before the trailer goes pitch dark.

Apart from introducing some new twists in the erotic tale, the trailer also showed many love making scenes between Christian and Anastasia, like a make-out in the shower and few bedroom cuddling sequences. However, the trailer did not show any character without any clothes. Even the backless shots of Dakota has been shown with so elegantly that for one moment, one forgets that it’s an erotic thriller film. Does this mean that the film will focus less on nudity and more on the original content?

Dornan recently addressed all the speculations about him showing his penis in Fifty Shades Darker. During his conversation with Entertainment Weekly, when it was asked to Amelia Warner’s husband whether fans will get to see his manhood in the second adaptation of E. L. James’ erotic novels, the actor said with the modesty that fans would have to wait and find it for themselves.

“The truth is that I don’t know the answer to that. You’ll have to wait and see,” he further joked about the same.

That being said, during Jamie’s conversation with Vanity Fair, where he talked about Hollywood’s double standard towards nudity, he teased about his character in Fifty Shades Darker.

“I can’t even remember,” Dornan said when asked about him going full frontal in upcoming erotic drama. “It was so long ago. Two weeks ago we finished.”

This won’t be for the first time when the 34-year-old Jamie talked about slipping off all his clothes for a film. He told Variety in one of his earlier interviews that when they were filming Fifty Shades Grey, showing his penis was never discussed with movie’s director Sam Taylor-Johnson.

“They were privy to everything, just not my manhood. It’s like one of those little satchels that Robin Hood or someone of that era would have tied on to his belt. There’s no back. It’s tiny. I mean, it’s not tiny! Because it’s got to hold a lot.”

Just like the millions of Jamie and Fifty Shades fans, even Dakota Johnson wants the actor to shed his clothes in entirety in the upcoming two films. Earlier in 2016, the 26-year-old actress appeared on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live, where show’s host Andy Cohen joked about the explicit sex scenes from the Grey.

That time, the actress promised the fans that she would make sure that Jamie will show his penis in Fifty Shades Darker.

“Everybody wants to see the D!”

To this, Andy further joked that as it is the awaited sequel, so “It has to be bigger and better and more.”

Fifty Shades Darker is set to release on February 10, while the third and the last part in the franchise, Fifty Shades Freed, will premiere on February 9, 2018, by Universal Pictures. Given the hype of the film, do you think that Jamie Dornan will show his penis in the upcoming sequels or is he going to leave a little to fans imagination? Tell us in the comments below.

