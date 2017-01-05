‘7 First Kisses’ Episode 8 Recap: Lee Min Ho Dazzles As A Travel Writer In ‘Last Gift’, Fans Disappointed About Web Drama’s Ending? [VIDEO]

Lee Min Ho finally graced the star-studded web drama 7 First Kisses. The Hallyu star appeared in episode 8 of the series titled the “Last Gift.” However, fans seem to be disappointed about his character’s storyline.

On January 4, Lotte Duty Free officially released the much-awaited 7 First Kisses Episode 8 wherein Lee Min Ho portrayed the role of a travel writer. After the swoon-worthy appearances of the other six heartthrobs – Lee Jong Suk, Lee Joon Gi, Ji Chang Wook, Park Hae Jin, EXO’s Kai, and 2PM’s Taecyeon – fans were swept off their feet for the seventh time.

7 First Kisses Episode 8 Recap: Lee Min Ho Is The Charming “Last Gift” For Min Soo Jin

The episode kicks off with Min Soo Jin (Lee Cho Hee) working her shift at the information desk of Lotte Duty Free Shop. Her co-workers immediately noticed her enthusiasm while doing her job, something unusual for her to do. Considering her very interesting and romantic experiences with six gorgeous celebrities in different identities, it’s inevitable for her to feel energized throughout the day.

Just when things couldn’t get any better, along came another unexpected “gift”. Out of nowhere, a jaw-dropping Lee Min Ho came walking up to her station. The swoon-worthy hunk stunned everyone including Min Soo Jin. Ecstatic about his presence, Min Soo Jin referred to him as Lee Min Ho, the Lotte Duty Free model. The confused look on Lee Min Ho’s face made her realized that her journey to find her “first kiss” is not over yet.

It turns out, Lee Min Ho is a famous travel writer with numerous best-seller books including Traveling To Find Myself. Realizing that he is one of the candidates to get her first kiss, Min Soo Jin was quick to assume that he will ask her out just like the other heartthrobs.

Being over confident, Min Soo Jin got out of her desk and asked Lee Min Ho assuming questions based on her past experiences with the other six hunks. Lee Min Ho, looking dazed by Min Soo Jin’s behavior, clarified that he only wants to ask some questions about Lotte Duty Free Shop. Min Soo Jin insisted that he’s just beating around the bush and that he will ask her out on a date. She even went as far as offering her number and revealed that he will eventually come to like her.

Dumbfounded, Lee Min Ho straightened things up and made it clear that she got the wrong idea. He then went on to ask Min Soo Jin’s co-workers for the information he needed instead. Min Soo Jin then realized that her assumptions were wrong. Embarrassed, she slowly turns away while secretly grabbing Lee Min Ho’s book.

7 First Kisses Episode 8 Recap: Is Lee Min Ho The One?

At the end of her shift, the embarrassed Min Soo Jin walks out of the Lotte Duty Free Shop while reading Lee Min Ho’s book. Suddenly, Lee Min Ho called out from behind and walked up to her. Min Soo Jin quickly apologized for her behavior earlier, claiming that she mistook her for someone else. She then shared that she finished reading his book and that there’s a particular line she really liked.

“It’s daily life to search for something that will love me. But searching for something I will love is a journey.”

Min Soo Jin then revealed that she had the same journey recently and that those lines spoke to her. Lee Min Ho admitted that most of his readers don’t really get that part. She then asked why he called him. The gorgeous Lee Min Ho then handed her the mysterious card claiming that she dropped it somewhere. As soon as Min Soo Jin flipped the card over, Lee Min Ho’s face slowly showed up. Unlike the other six guys, he never attempted to kiss Min Soo Jin. Instead, they just shared a sweet moment gazing at each other. It remains unclear whether Lee Min Ho was the chosen one.

7 First Kisses Ending Disappoints Fans?

Despite the hype of Lee Min Ho’s appearance in 7 First Kisses, fans were somehow disappointed on how it turns out. Some viewers were quick to express their dismay about the supposed ending of the web drama and Lee Min Ho’s storyline. Based on some comments on the video uploaded on YouTube, some fans felt like Lee Min Ho’s role in the series appeared to be “forced” in the plot. Considering his last minute inclusion in the project, some believed that they just rushed his part just so he can make an appearance. It can be recalled that Lotte Duty Free’s web drama was originally called 6 First Kisses before Lee Min Ho’s addition and changed it to its current title. There were also some complaints that his episode is shorter compared to others.

#pmz #promiz A photo posted by L (@actorleeminho) on May 10, 2016 at 3:24am PDT

On the other hand, some were still hopeful that the said episode is not the last. There were rumors claiming that there will be two more episodes after Lee Min Ho’s appearance which might feature Min Soo Jin’s final choice. However, there has been no confirmation about this claim yet.

Despite the negative comments, there were many who find the episode impressive. Some pointed out that Lee Min Ho was the chosen one considering that they did not attempt to have a kiss. To recall, every bachelor Min Soo Jin encountered attempted to kiss her. And all of them ended as soon as they tried to lock lips. Lee Min Ho, on the other hand, opted to do it the conventional way by taking things one step at a time. With that, many believed that their ending was the perfect way to conclude the story.

So far, it remains unclear if there will be another episode for the star-studded web drama next week. Check out Lee Min Ho as a travel writer in 7 First Kisses episode 8 in the video below.

[Featured Image by Vincent Yu/AP Images]