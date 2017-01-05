Rowan Blanchard Issues Statement Regarding ‘Girl Meets World’ Cancellation

Rowan Blanchard has released a heartfelt statement following the announcement that Girl Meets World has officially been cancelled.

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, the Girl Meets World writers shared the unfortunate news on Twitter Wednesday, January 4.

This just in: #GirlMeetsWorld writers say the Disney Channel show is cancelled https://t.co/CgQMcCYCum — Variety (@Variety) January 5, 2017

“It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over. I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes,” the tweet read. “We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn’t be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty—we gave you our best.”

Shortly after their announcement, Rowan Blanchard, who played the lead character Riley Matthews, issued a statement of her own, recalling the time spent on the Boy Meets World spin-off, and how it changed her life forever.

“Being on Girl Meets World is the most significant event in my life thus far, it changed absolutely every aspect of it, and takes up most of the life, I am able to remember,” Rowan Blanchard wrote. “It is with this cast family I experienced mourning and heartbreak and overjoyment and long days that turned into long nights, each and every moment so painstakingly beautiful. Thanks to the show I have four moms, three of which are named Elizabeth, all of which became best friends themselves.”

Rowan added, “Doing a show in general, specifically doing a show as a child into your teenhood, is so incredibly cosmic and scary but you do it because you love these people, because this has become your routine, because it is the closest you will get to being in real school, etc. I am crying typing this because yes, we were making a show, but our lives turned into a movie. We dressed The Breakfast Club, hid under stairwells to tell each other about our crushes, sobbed together when we suffered the death our teacher… these are things you don’t forget. That I will never forget.”

Rowan continued her statement by thanking their fans for their love and support.

“As for you well I don’t know where to begin. I am so honored to call you our audience. You allowed a dream to breathe. You have given us so much, you give so much, and for that we genuinely will never be able to repay you. Thank you for the parents who brought your kids to our shows, thank you to the kids for watching us. There is so much power in an an audience that goes unsaid. Everything we did was in effort to give you the lessons we thought you deserved, that we knew you needed. We tried to represent you as best as we could, but more than that, we aimed to be accepted by you. Thank you for that.”

Although Girl Meets World has officially been canceled, fans will get to watch Season 3 before saying goodbye to Riley and her family for good. The show, which first aired on Disney Channel in 2014, will return with three new episodes airing on January 6 and 13, and then the series finale airing on January 20. The finale, titled “Girl Meets Goodbye,” will showcase the largest Boy Meets World reunion yet, with Rider Strong (Shawn), William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), Will Friedle (Eric), Anthony Tyler Quinn (Mr. Turner), William Russ (Alan), Betsy Randle (Amy), Lee Norris (Minkus), Danny McNulty (Harley), Lily Nicksay (Morgan No. 1), and Lindsay Ridgeway (Morgan No. 2) making appearances.

Will you miss watching Rowan Blanchard’s character Riley on Girl Meets World? Were you disappointed to find out the show had been cancelled? Leave your comments below.

[Featured Image by Paul Morigi/Getty Images]