‘Legend Of The Blue Sea’ Episode 15: Will Joon Jae and Shim Cheong’s Love Affair Be Short-Lived? [SPOILER]

The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 15 may feature sad news for fans of the Heo Joon Jae-Shim Cheong love team as spoilers indicate a possible goodbye between the two lead characters.

Fans remain at the edge of their seats after Wednesday’s episode of The Legend Of The Blue Sea was aired because of exciting twists in the story plot despite rumors that showrunners had to overhaul the episode’s storyline.

A previous report from the Inquisitr revealed that the release of The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 14 was delayed by a week due to major changes in the story plot because the show’s rating’s took a plunge.

WOW #weightliftingfairykimbokjoo ranks no 8 on weibo hot search while #Legendofthebluesea ranks no 10. pic.twitter.com/8GTyAdDTuD — ♡ⓑⓔⓐ♡ (@chanbeatrix) January 4, 2017

Even so, fans of Lee Min Ho and Jun Ji Hyun remain loyal to their idols and are excited to see where the show takes the phenomenal mermaid-conman love affair.

Those who have do not wish to read spoilers especially on The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 15 should look away now. Major plot details lie ahead.

During the most recent episode of the show, Heo Joon Jae (Lee Min Ho) finally reveals to Shim Cheong (Jun Jin Hyun) about his recently found ability to hear her thoughts. According to the Korean drama, a human will only be able to hear a mermaid’s “real voice” once he falls in love with her.

From the first time Joon Jae heard Shim Cheong’s thoughts, fans of The Legend Of The Blue Sea were treated to some light-hearted romance between the two as Joon Jae tries to express his feelings for Shim Cheong without actually telling her that he has fallen for her.

Now, Joon Jae finally tells Shim Cheong about hearing her real voice though he was triggered to do so because of disturbing thoughts that suddenly come to her mind.

He becomes curious as to why she suddenly thinks about death which is understandable after he learned about what happened to Kim Dam Ryeong and Se Hwa—their past selves.

Episode 14 also paved the way for Jo Nam-doo (Lee Hee-Joon) to discover Shim Cheong’s real identity as reported by the Inquisitr.

ND: so you're a real mermaid right?

SC: yes

ND: so the diamond is really from your tears?

SC: yes#LegendOfTheBlueSea pic.twitter.com/NHpaSy9Wb9 — LegendOfTheBlueSea (@krystalxsuzy) January 4, 2017

In the scene, he tells her to prevent Joon Jae from finding out who she really is, else she’ll lose him forever.

After learning that Joon Jae hears her real voice, Shim Cheong gets nervous and asks him when the exact moment he started hearing her thoughts, deliberately avoiding his query about why her mind is suddenly filled with ideas about death.

At this point, The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 15 spoilers from the International Business Times reveal that this conflict might lead to Joon Jae and Shim Cheong parting ways.

Citing the episode trailer posted below, the outlet explained that Shim Cheong might seek the help of Joon Jae’s step-brother Heo Chi-hyun (Lee Ji-Hoon) o chi-hyunwhom she somehow has come to trust.

The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 15 trailer also showcased how Shim Cheong is trying to confirm something about where she and Joon Jae stands in a scene where she tells him, “There is something I need to ask you.”

It also features exciting twists elsewhere in the show particularly on Joon Jae’s attempt to locate the serial killer, Ma Dae-young (Sung Dong-il) and his wife with the aid of Tae-oh (Shin Wo-Ho) and the prosecutor.

The clip about The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 15 also reveals the most awaited reunion of Joon Jae and his mother who was revealed to be working as the house maid of Ahn Jin-joo (Moon So-ri).

A lot of exciting happenings await fans as The Legend Of The Blue Sea Episode 15 airs on January 5, Thursday at 10 p.m. KST.

[Featured Image by SBS]