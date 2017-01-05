Why You Should Not Read Much Into Doomsday Predictions Based On Past Record?

“Life as we know it is about to end!” That is the doomsday message that appears every few years but somehow all those doomsday predictions have turned out to be false.

Most doomsday predictions suggest that the world will life on earth will be rendered extinct by an asteroid just like what scientists claim happened about 65 million years ago. Bible interpretations from Revelations 8:8 also suggest that an asteroid will be responsible for the end of the world. NASA Scientists also agree. The latest conspiracy theories suggest that an asteroid will end the world in 2017.

The 2017 doomsday prediction was presented by author David Meade in the book “Planet X – The 2017 Arrival.” Meade claims in the book that a dark star which he calls “Nemesis” is currently on a collision course towards earth. The author further adds that the dark star has several bodies orbiting it including the planet “Nibiru,” also known as planet X. Meade claims that Nibiru will collide with earth on October 2017 and will cause a catastrophic event that will be apocalyptic.

NASA often handles such matters but it is yet to release a statement, thus suggesting that it might be a hoax. However, Meade defended his claim by suggesting that Nibiru and Nemesis cannot be spotted with ease because of the angle at which the solar system is headed towards the earth.

“This system is, of course, not aligned with our solar system’s ecliptic, but is coming to us from an oblique angle and toward our South Pole, “claims Meade.

The claim by the author raises a lot of questions. NASA which is well funded has some of the most sophisticated technology known to man and they have telescopes that can peep into deep space. It, therefore, does not make sense that NASA would miss such an observation. It also does not add up how Meade made the observation if NASA’s technology failed to do so. How did he come to the conclusion that the collision would take place in October this year?

Meade’s doomsday theory sounds a lot like the numerous theories that have been presented in the past, thus suggesting a very high probability that it is just a conspiracy theory. Doomsday conspiracy theories have not been in short supply in the past. The Mayan calendar predicted that the world would come to an end in 2012. There was even a doomsday movie titled “2012” that was very convincing of the impending end of the world but 2012 came and went without Doomsday taking place. More recent theories were presented in 2016 including Doomsday claims in August, September, and December. Last year might have been a crappy year for most people but it was clearly not the end of the world.

If a life-threatening asteroid or space body was headed for earth, chances are that NASA would identify it and make a formal announcement. The organization scans space for objects that might be headed for the earth and the fact that it has not said anything about Doomsday in 2017 means that it is probably just another story written to strike fear into the hearts of men and women.

If such an event was to happen, there would most likely be chaos and disorder which is something that governments would not want. This creates motive to hide such an event. However, there would be no need for maintaining order if the world was to come to an end thus suggesting with certainty that no such occurrence is about to take place.

NASA, however, supports the claim that an asteroid from space might collide with the earth in the future but that will most likely happen millions of years to come. The Doomsday impact will be big enough to end all life on earth.

[Featured Image by Joel Kowsky/Getty Images]