Khloé Kardashian‬ Shares Why Dating ‪Tristan Thompson Has Made Her The ‘Happiest I’ve Been In Years’

Not one to keep her feelings bottled up, Khloé Kardashian has opened up about her personal life in a new essay penned and published through her own mobile app, giving fans all of the details they have been hoping for from the youngest Kardashian. In writing the essay, Khloé reveals her memories and thoughts on everything from growing up with her sisters to her new romance with Tristan Thompson, as well as sharing why her 2016 was just as bad as it was for so many of her fans, citing that she and her family have gone through “so much tough sh–” in the past year.

Khloé Kardashian Is Thankful For Tristan Thompson

In covering Ms. Kardashian’s app posting, Too Fab reveals that even though Khloé feels the past year has been especially hard for her extended family, bringing turmoil to the Kardashian – Jenner family even more so than usual, there is still cause for feeling happiness. Khloé says her new love interest, Tristan Thompson, has helped her to find joy in her life and a reason to keep looking on the bright side of things.

“At this moment, a few days into 2017, I feel incredibly clear and probably the happiest I’ve been in years,” writes Kardashian.

“It’s such a great feeling that I have my happy back!”

Ms. Kardashian says being in love has helped her to feel better about herself and her life in general, especially because she and Tristan have been able to pursue a more “normal” relationship away from the prying eyes of her fans and the media. She feels that taking a break from social media and refraining from posting everything about her life has helped her to get more out of life’s experiences, as well.

Kardashian says she’s learned from this that it’s not necessary and may even be beneficial to keep from putting her personal business out there for public consumption. Khloé adds that she’ll still maintain an online presence, but will keep some of the more intimate details about her life from leaking onto the internet.

“I want to be in my moment a little more going forward. I still want to share my life with people, because I have such amazing fans that I love connecting with through my app and social media,” Khloé wrote in her statement.

“I think being able to share my life in a way, while still keeping so many great memories for myself, is a sign of maturity and evolution.”

Khloé Kardashian Felt Fat Shamed, Growing Up With Kourtney And Kim

2017 is already presenting new opportunities for Khloé and, as she tells Entertainment Tonight, one way in which she’s making the new year a better one is by launching a new series, Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian. The series will look at women have been shamed for their appearances and how that has affected their lives.

Teasing the premiere of Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian, the celebrity talks about her first guest, a woman named Stephanie, who experienced self-esteem issues over her weight and her acne. Khloé tried to sympathize with her guest, though she admittedly didn’t feel the curse of acne until she was well into her 20s. Still, Ms. Kardashian does admit to feeling awkward about her weight, while growing up with her slimmer siblings.

“I was so insecure,” Khloé confesses.

“And my sisters have had the most beautiful skin their entire lives, like, not even a pore. I was like, ‘How the f— am I the chubby one? The this one, the that one, it’s not fair!’ But, that stuff’s all fixable.”

The youngest Kardashian literally puts her money where her mouth is by giving makeovers to her guests, offering them a chance to get revenge on their haters and bolster their own feelings of self-worth.

Season 1 of the series will feature two guests per each of the six, one-hour episodes and, after allowing the guests to tell their stories, they will be given the treatment by an elite team of trainers, stylists and glam squads, handpicked by Ms. Kardashian, herself.

Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian will premiere on January 12 on E!

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]