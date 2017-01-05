Watch ‘Nashville’ Via Live Streaming Online, On Demand And On TV, What Time Does Nashville Start? [Video]

Nashville, America’s favorite country musical TV show, returns to the air tonight with the Season 5 premiere, and you can watch it streaming live online. Canceled by ABC, Nashville’s fans called Nashies, demanded its return and CMT picked up the show breathing new life into its script, songs and characters. For those wondering what time Nashville starts, it airs on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET. Tonight’s premiere is a special 2-part episode. The first part was released as a sneak, peak preview but tonight the full premiere airs from 9-11 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for times and channel.

The new season of #NashvilleCMT premieres this Thursday on @CMT! Be sure to follow @NashvilleCMT for all the latest info. pic.twitter.com/PRh24NwV8L — Nashville (@Nashville_ABC) January 3, 2017

Though Nashville originally aired on ABC, it is now on CMT which requires a cable or satellite subscription. Those with a cable or satellite television subscription can watch the live stream through their provider’s app or website. Other users can find the live stream on SlingTV and Direct Now. If you don’t have a cable or satellite provider, you can watch Nashville’s full episodes on Hulu. Hulu is the only authorized provider for online and on-demand streaming of the hit show. If you need to catch up on the show before tonight’s premiere, you can watch the following videos in the playlist. You can also check out the sneak peek episode in the video player above.

Connie Britton, who plays the lead character, Rayna James, alongside Hayden Panettiere who plays Juliette Barnes, sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on Wed. to discuss Nashville’s return to TV. You can watch the full video of that interview below.

Connie Britton and Ellen discussed the power of the fans that successfully petitioned the network and were able to convince CMT executives that there was an audience and desire to watch the show. Britton also discussed singing on the show and shared how she feels about performing in that manner and stretching herself as an actor every week.

Tonight’s Nashville has a different vibe and feel than what you might be used to. But don’t worry, the changes are for the better. The show has a lot less camp and is more mature. It also has more of a country feel than it did previously. Before it seemed like ABC was doing its best to make a country musical, yet it wasn’t 100% authentic. The new, CMT revamp of the show has a stronger country flavor. It also has gospel singing which goes hand in hand with country, bluegrass and folk music. These elements were missing from the ABC show, but are richly steeped in the CMT Nashville. There’s no question that those who love the cast and characters of Nashville will be thrilled, touched and moved by tonight’s premiere and evolution of the characters as they seem to get in touch with their country roots.

Nashville picks up directly from where it left off with ABC and Season 4. In Nashville Season 5, you’ll find the same cast and characters, only with a more serious approach to their story lines. Though past Nashville seasons were good, they often had a vibe akin to a soap opera, not a weekly drama series. The new direction replaces the soap opera feel with a genuine country drama. Several storylines from past seasons have run their course, and thankfully so. Layla Grant is not returning to Season 5, as her storyline and obsession with Avery and quest for revenge against Juliette ended with the Season 4 plane crash. Season 5 brings much-needed advancement to many storylines as well as propels the characters forward after they’d seem stagnant far too long.

