Gang of Black Kids Kidnap & Torture Special-Needs White Kid In Chicago, Post Live Video On Facebook [Graphic Footage]

Police in Chicago have arrested four teenagers, including two girls, after they posted a live video on Facebook of them kidnapping, beating and torturing a white kid, Daily Mail reports. The gang of teenagers, all 18, were arrested by Chicago Police on Wednesday, after they were told of the 30-minute live video on Facebook. The most sickening part of it all is that Police have reported that the victim is of special-needs.

This news has been confirmed by the Chicago Police and a press conference was held regarding the matter, which can be streamed on Periscope.

CPD press conference regarding disturbing live social media video depicting a battery ; victim was tied up https://t.co/jDrjfz4sJV — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) January 5, 2017

The video originally posted on Facebook by one of the assailants, Brittany Herring, has since been deleted from her page, but copies of the footage have survived and are now circulating across the internet. The videos posted below contains strong language and graphic content that some viewers might find distressing. Viewer digression is advised.

In this footage, the gang can be seen beating the victim, cutting his clothes open, cutting his skin and using his wounds as an ash tray.

In this footage, the gang can be seen forcing the victim to drink from the toilet.

The full distressing video can be seen below.

Police told WBBM-TV that the victim was of special needs, and had been reported as missing earlier from northwest sub-urban Crystal Lake. The gang kicked, punched and cut the young man in the scalp. Police have said that the victim is currently in s hospital, being treated for his injuries and is recovering as of Tuesday. They have also taken the four assailants in custody. Their names have not been released.

The incident took place in an apartment in the 2400 block of West Lexington on Chicago’s West Side. Although police have been hesitant in directly labeling the incident as a hate crime, the assailants can clearly be heard shouting “F*ck Donald Trump n*gger, f*ck white people, boy” at the cowering victim.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson spoke on the press conference about the incident.

“It’s sickening. It makes you wonder what would make individuals treat somebody like that. I’ve been a cop for 28 years, and I’ve seen things that you shouldn’t see in a lifetime, but it still amazes me how you still see things that you just shouldn’t. I’m not going to say it shocked me, but it was sickening.”

Police found the victim on the streets, walking in a disoriented manner, on Tuesday night. He was later admitted to a hospital where he is currently recovering. The assailants were later identified and taken into custody. Police have said that their isn’t sufficient evidence to call the attack politically or racially motivated right away, and the investigation is currently on going.

In one of the footage, the assailants can be seen holding the victim at knife-point, asking him to say “F**k Donald Trump” to which he frightenedly obliges.

MORE VIDEO FOUND Blacks kidnap and torture white Trump supporter. pic.twitter.com/aNrQuULeRk — James J. Vinson (NT) (@JamesJVinson) January 5, 2017

Chicago Police Commander Kevin Duffin spoke on the Press conference about how the assailants may have kidnapped the victim, pointing out that the victim had attended school together with one of the assailant.

“Apparently, they met out in the suburbs. These subjects then stole a van out in the suburbs and then brought him into Chicago. It is quite possible it is a kidnapping. (The victim) is traumatized by the incident and it is a little tough to communicate with him.”

