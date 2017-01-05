‘Vikings,’ Season 4 Episode 17 Preview: Lagertha Needs To Watch Her Back, Floki Needs To Change, And The Great Army Is Formed [Spoilers]

Episode 16 of History’s Vikings saw Lagertha threatened by Ragnar’s son, Ivar, and the confirmation by Odin of Ragnar’s death. So, what does Episode 17 have in store for fans?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 17 (entitled “The Great Army”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 4. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid spoilers.

Episode 16 of History’s Vikings Season 4 was the very first episode since the death of its main character, Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel). While many fans felt his absence keenly, others were looking forward to seeing Ragnar’s sons exacting revenge on King Aelle (Ivan Kaye). It wasn’t until the end of Episode 16, however, that Ragnar’s sons truly understood their father was dead, so could Episode 17 of Vikings see them seek retribution?

So far, a synopsis has not been released by History Channel in regard to Episode 17 of Vikings. However, an episode schedule released by Zap2It has revealed the title names for the remaining episodes for Season 4. Episode 17 will be titled “The Great Army”; Episode 18, “Revenge”; Episode 19, “On The Eve”; and the Season 4 finale will be titled “The Reckoning.”

As Carter Matt pointed out, the Episode 17 title, “The Great Army,” is very revealing, even if a synopsis hasn’t been released yet. For those fans who have read up on the history of the Vikings, Ragnar’s death is the catalyst needed for his sons to form what becomes known as the Great Heathen Army. This army is unlike no previous Viking army due to its size. Ivar the Boneless was also known to be at the helm of this great army.

So, could Episode 17 of Vikings see the formation of the Great Heathen Army?

The trailer released for Episode 17, shows Ragnar’s sons, Ivar (Alex Hogh), Sigurd (David Lindstom), and Ubbe (Jordan Smith), discussing the “great army” they would like to form. As Ivar says, they would like this army to be “twice the size of the army [their] father took to Paris.” So, it seems very likely, along with Odin speaking to them in Episode 16 of Vikings, that Ragnar’s sons are definitely heading to England to seek revenge for the death of their father.

The Episode 17 trailer for Vikings Season 4 also reveals that perhaps the only smart one in England at the moment is Judith (Jennie Jacques). She is seen talking to King Aelle (Ivan Kaye). “I’m not sure you realize the scale of the retribution,” she tells the king who killed Ragnar in Episode 15 of Vikings Season 4.

King Aelle, however, claims he is “fully prepared.” A foolish idea by anyone’s standards if they have previously encountered the Vikings.

Along with Ragnar’s sons retribution, Episode 17 will explore other Vikings storylines.

Duke Rollo (Clive Standen) finds he fits in neither Frankish nor Viking territories now. However, he does have the foresight to understand that the times are changing and he is prepared to change along with it, as he tells Floki (Gustaf Skarsgard). It is something Floki should take on board considering the near-religious experience he seemed to have in Episode 16 of Vikings when he heard the Muslim chants.

While Ivar and his brothers seem intent on forming the Great Heathen Army, it doesn’t mean Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) is off the hook in regard to murdering their mother, Aslaug (Alyssa Sutherland), in Episode 14 of Vikings Season 4.

“Are you really going to allow Lagertha to escape her punishment?” Ivar asks in the Episode 17 preview of Vikings.

Ubbe replies that he is not. To which Ivar responds.

“Why are we waiting?”

An image of Ubbe standing behind Lagertha with a raised axe is concerning to fans of the shield maiden. So, could Lagertha lose her life in Episode 17 of Vikings? Only by tuning in next week will reveal the answers.

As yet, no promotional images have been released by History for Episode 17 of Vikings Season 4.

What do you think will happen in Episode 17 of History's Vikings Season 4?

Vikings returns to History Channel with Episode 17 on Wednesday, January 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

