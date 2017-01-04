‘Girl Meets World’ Officially Canceled After Three Seasons

It’s official- Girl Meets World has officially been canceled.

The show’s writers shared the unfortunate news on Twitter earlier this evening.

“It is with incredible pride in our work and complete sadness that things end, that I report to this wonderful audience that our show is over. I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes,” the tweet read.

“We leave you with three incredible souvenirs of a show we couldn’t be more proud of. As I look back I can tell you with absolute certainty—we gave you our best.”

According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, Rider Strong, who plays the part of Shawn Hunter, stirred up rumors about a cancellation last week.

“We finished the third season of Girl Meets World,” Strong said on a recent episode of his podcast, Literary Disco.

“My brother and I were directing a lot of episodes and I acted in a couple. And the show ended.”

At the time, the writers denied the rumors and explained that there was currently no word on an official cancellation.

“There is no official word as yet. Disney decision on season 4 coming soon. Officially, season 3 ends with 3 wonderful episodes in January,” they wrote.

“Whatever happens, it has been a great joy to get to continue this story. If it is over, thank you. If not, we will keep giving our best.”

Although Girl Meets World has officially been canceled, fans will get to watch season three before saying goodbye for good. The show, which first aired on Disney Channel in 2014, will return with three new episodes airing on January 6 and 13, and then the finale airing on January 20. The finale, titled “Girl Meets Goodbye,” will showcase the largest Boy Meets World reunion yet, with Strong (Shawn), William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), Will Friedle (Eric), Anthony Tyler Quinn (Mr. Turner), William Russ (Alan), Betsy Randle (Amy), Lee Norris (Minkus), Danny McNulty (Harley), Lily Nicksay (Morgan No. 1), and Lindsay Ridgeway (Morgan No. 2) making appearances.

“We are proud that for over 70 episodes, Michael Jacobs, April Kelly and the talented creative team, cast and crew entertained viewers with an authentic and heartfelt look at navigating adolescence,” Disney Channel said in a statement.

Fans of the Boy Meets World spin-off are already voicing their outrage over the show being canceled.

“I’m very sad that #GirlMeetsWorld didn’t get a season 4. This show has such heart and wonderful stories and characters. I’ll miss it a lot,” one Twitter user wrote, while another added, “I’m very sad that #GirlMeetsWorld didn’t get a season 4. This show has such heart and wonderful stories and characters. I’ll miss it a lot.”

“I find it pathetic that @DisneyChannel cancelled #GirlMeetsWorld. It was the only show on that network that told real, true stories,” another tweeted.

