‘The Big Bang Theory’ Season 10 Episode 12: Sheldon Drops A Massive Bomb On His Mother [Videos]

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 returns this Thursday with the biggest bang yet. The hugely popular CBS series is arriving with Episode 12, titled “The Holiday Summation,” after a two-week winter layoff. The newest episode of The Big Bang Theory Season 10 is a recap of what the characters were up to during holidays, which according to showrunner Steven Molaro turned out to be horrible holidays for them.

The gang would be seen hanging out together and recapping their “horrible holidays” in The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 12, Molaro told TV Line.

Sheldon and Amy visited his mom in Texas, Leonard and Penny stayed at home and got the bright idea to chop down their own tree, and Howard and Bernadette have their first week with the baby — we’ll see how they’re weathering that.

The extended preview of “The Holiday Summation,” which is a flashback episode, indicates that the episode is likely to show a lot of Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and his regular eccentricities, which he calls intentional this time. He can be seen walking around in a pair of paddle fins, wearing his white underwear like a mask.

Sheldon tells Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik) that he was acting odd intentionally, which makes the former wonder whether he can control his oddity.

And the preview also provides a glimpse of Sheldon dropping a massive bomb on his deeply religious mother, Mary (Laurie Metcalf). At the dinner table, he is seen giving his mother the shocking news that he and Amy have moved in together like a couple of New Yorkers.

Amy and I are living together in sin like a couple of New Yorkers.

Sheldon and Amy spend their Christmas holidays with Mary in Texas. The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 12 synopsis reveals that this Texas trip does not end on a pleasant note.

After the holidays, Sheldon and Amy visit Penny and Leonard to talk about their not-so-very merry Christmas trip to Texas to visit Sheldon’s mother, Mary.

In one of the sneak peeks released for “The Holiday Summation,” Amy is seen telling Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and Leonard ( Johnny Galecki) that it was not a great trip. Meanwhile, spoilers leaked by fans who were present during the taping of the episode suggest that Sheldon’s living-together-in-sin revelation may not be news for Mary. It looks like Amy had updated Mary about her and Sheldon’s new living arrangement.

And as the one-line synopsis of Episode 12 indicates, instead of Sheldon, it is actually his mum who drops a truth bomb on him during the holidays.

Sheldon's reaction is priceless when his mom drops a truth bomb in Thursday's all-new #BigBangTheory. Take a look: https://t.co/VvnzlYJiWQ pic.twitter.com/OkeqzyvH1b — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) December 30, 2016

Penny and Leonard, on the other hand, are set to sabotage their best Christmas ever. Molaro told Entertainment Weekly (EW) that Penny and Leonard‘s story is “ridiculously fun,” adding that their best Christmas ever end up being a disaster when they decide to cut down their own tree.

Leonard and Penny are out having the best Christmas ever, until they decide to go to a farm and chop down their own tree. It just spirals down real fast.

Speaking of the new parents, Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette, it is going to be tough holidays for them. The synopsis of The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 12 says that they update the gang on their first few “cry-filled days” as parents. There is a blink-and-you-miss-it scene in the preview where Bernadette can be seen walking like a sleep-deprived zombie.

It's truth bomb time! Howard and Bernadette share the joys of parenthood with the gang in tomorrow's #BigBangTheory: https://t.co/9aYNqIHmKv pic.twitter.com/PvLpTTpSSq — The Big Bang Theory (@bigbangtheory) January 4, 2017

And in the sneak peek, Penny gets a text message from Bernadette, which says that they are running late for the get together because the baby threw up on Howard, and Howard threw up on Howard.

The Big Bang Theory Season 10 Episode 12, titled “The Holiday Summation,” airs on Thursday, January 5, 2017.

