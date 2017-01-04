Drake, Jennifer Lopez ‘Playing It Up For Publicity?’ Source Says Marc Anthony Thinks So

After spending more than 10 years married to Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony knows a thing or two about how his ex-wife works.

According to the 48-year-old Latin crooner, Jennifer Lopez’s relationship with Drake is all for show. At least, that’s what a source told the Daily Mail.

Before Drake and Jennifer Lopez began dating in December, rumors ran rampant across the internet indicating that J. Lo and Marc Anthony could be rekindling an old flame. Headlines questioned whether the couple, who have two children together, were back together.

Turns out, that’s what Anthony would like, if the source for the Daily Mail is to be believed.

“He feels that old chemistry…he thinks Jen and Drake are playing it up for publicity.”

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony were married from 2004 to 2014, though the couple separated years before. Children shared by Lopez and Anthony — a set of twins — are 8 years old.

eonline #TopStories Jennifer Lopez & Drake Update: Is Marc Anthony Getting in the Middle of Their Rumored Romance? https://t.co/4rYJTGoP6o — Celebz777 (@Celebz777) January 5, 2017

Rumors that Jennifer Lopez and Drake were dating began swirling around the internet in December, shortly after Drake posted a selfie of himself with the 47-year-old singer-actress to his Instagram account. Before long, Drake was spotted at several of J. Lo’s Las Vegas concerts, hanging backstage and dancing in the front row.

Later, Drake and Lopez attended a winter formal event together, where they were spotted kissing and dancing together. Just a few days later, the new couple spent New Year’s Eve together.

According to the Daily Mail, Marc Anthony is not concerned about Jennifer’s relationship with Drake. According to the article’s headline, “competition ‘won’t stop ex-husband Marc Anthony from rekindling romance with singer.'”

Around the same time that rumors of a Drake-Jennifer Lopez relationship began to emerge, Marc Anthony released a statement saying that he and Shannon de Lima, his wife of two years, had filed for divorce.

The divorce announcement came on the heels of rumors that Lopez and Anthony had reconciled after performing together in November at the Latin VMAs. There, the pair reportedly shared a kiss on stage.

Best of 2016

☐ JLo’s top moments Latin Grammys appearance and performance with Marc Anthony pic.twitter.com/0WzT88632v — Jennifer Lopez stuff (@JLOvely_24) December 31, 2016

Later reports aimed to make it clear that Anthony had not opted to divorce his wife as a result of his lip lock with Jennifer Lopez. Instead, Anthony’s busy schedule and “bachelor ways” were blamed for the split.

Still, despite the fact that Anthony is recently single, Lopez has continued to spend time with Drake. According to the source for the Daily Mail, the pair got “very close very fast,” and that the 30-year-old Canadian rapper is “totally enchanted by” Lopez. J. Lo was reportedly Drake’s childhood crush.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Drake has made big promises to Lopez, but Lopez isn’t totally sold on getting serious with Drake, either. According to the unnamed source for the celebrity news outlet, Jennifer is just taking things easy and having fun.

“He’s promised to do whatever it takes to see her when things get hectic. For Jen, actions speak louder than words, so she’ll be really happy if he follows though. But if no, she’s cool with that too.”

Truth be told, Drake is known for making big promises and grand gestures (Rihanna, anyone?) so it shouldn’t come as a surprise if Lopez isn’t totally ready to commit.

Besides, like her ex-husband, Lopez also recently got out of a lengthy relationship. Jennifer began dating Casper Smart in 2011, and after five years of on and off, Lopez and Smart appear to have split for good in August.

What do you think of the idea of Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony rekindling their relationship? Do you think it could ever happen? Why or why not? Would you rather see Jennifer Lopez with Drake or with Anthony?

[Featured Image by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Entertainment]