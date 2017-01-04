Brittany Herring, Jaenone Eblock Facebook Photos: Arrested In Chicago After 24-Hour Anti-Trump Kidnapping Prison Goes Viral [Graphic Video]

Brittany Herring of Chicago is a popularly searched name, according to Facebook. Herring’s name — coupled with Chicago — has gained more than 10,000 searches on Facebook. Another Facebook search term surrounding Brittany’s name is “Brittany Herring life in prison,” a pretty telling term representing how some folks on Facebook are feeling about Herring and her boyfriend, known as Jaenone Eblock on Facebook. However, one of those top search results on Facebook for “Herring life in prison” as of this writing, which shows a woman crying in a mugshot claiming to be of Herring is actually a mugshot of a woman named Brittany Shalynn Davis, an 18-year-old who was arrested in 2015, according to ABC 13.

According to the Daily Mail, Herring — whose Facebook photos can be seen on the website — recorded a Facebook Live video that shows the graphic torture of a man as anti-Trump sentiments were shouted. Although Brittany’s video was deleted from Facebook Live, the video has since been re-uploaded to YouTube and other websites. The Daily Mail reports that four people have been arrested in relation to the crime.

Warning: The below video is graphic and disturbing.



As reported by the Chicago Tribune, a total of four people are in custody due to a graphic Facebook Live video that went viral after an 18-year-old man was discovered only wearing shorts on a cold winter’s day in Chicago’s Homan Square neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. The mentally disabled man hailed from Crystal Lake, quite a distances from the Chicago area of the 3400 block of West Lexington Street where he was found.

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson called the video sickening. Chicago authorities are trying to determine what charges the four individuals will face, and whether they will indeed be charged with a hate crime, which is being called a possibility. Brittany’s video shows Herring inhaling and exhaling smoke, then saying with surprise, “I’m on [Facebook] Live, y’all,” as if Brittany doesn’t first realize she is using Facebook Live. The victim received treatment at a hospital and was released into the care of his parents.

#brittanyherring #verysad 4 arrested after man being tortured was streamed live on Facebook https://t.co/pqA6rrlHWN via @MailOnline — Ray Guy (@RayGuyLeasing) January 5, 2017

Chicago authorities say the man experienced trauma after being held for at least 24 hours. As reported by Heavy, the victim was forced to drink from the toilet. The publication shows additional photos of Herring. Ironically, the viral Facebook Live video would lead the two men and two women to give videotaped statements to Chicago police. The fact that Chicago authorities are determining if the anti-Trump hate speech was “sincere or just stupid ranting and raving,” as reported by the Chicago Tribune, will assist Chicago officials in determining to charge the four people with hate crimes.

Meanwhile, social media users are posting hateful responses in reply to the horrific video on Facebook and beyond. Indeed, Jaenone’s Facebook page lists that he is “in a relationship with Brittany Herring” as of this writing. On Twitter, Herring’s name is certainly getting lots of attention, along with related terms such as Chicago kidnapping, Eblock’s name, as well as what’s being called a “BLM kidnapping,” since the anti-Trump rhetoric has caused some folks to link the kidnappers and torturers with the Black Lives Movement.

On the most recent post on Brittany’s Facebook page, which shows a photo Herring reportedly posted on Tuesday, January 3 — seemingly not a photo of Herring, but likely a repost — Herring is getting an earful from Facebook commentators. One of those comments can be read below.

: “Take a look at all these comments when you get the chance and know that it isn’t the white guy’s fault, much less Trump’s fault — in fact it isn’t your friends fault either cause they didn’t force you. You participated willingly and therefore this is all on you. Happy New Year.”

[Featured Image by Alan Poulson Photography/Shutterstock]