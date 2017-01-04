‘Doctor Who’ Makeup Brushes By Storybook Cosmetics Are Coming

Doctor Who makeup brushes are officially in development by Storybook Cosmetics, the new company that brought Harry Potter wand makeup brushes to the masses. The announcement is for any Doctor Who fans who have always wanted to feel like a Time Lord and could picture them wielding the Doctor’s iconic Sonic Screwdriver.

In a new conceptual image posted to their official Instagram page, Storybook Cosmetics teased a new Doctor Who makeup brush shaped like the Sonic Screwdriver. The Sonic Screwdriver is a multi-use tool that the Doctor can use for just about anything, but it has never been used to apply makeup (until now, that is).

Yahoo! Sports gushed about the Storybook Cosmetics Doctor Who makeup brush design, praising the company as a whole and the decision to model a makeup brush after the Sonic Screwdriver.

“It is only fitting that our magic and makeup merging faves, Storybook Cosmetics, would choose the Sonic Screwdriver as their next choice for a makeup brush handle. In [Doctor Who], which has spanned decades (both season wise and in episodes), the Sonic Screwdriver has a wide variety of uses and is the most important tool that the Doctor has. Kind of like how important our beauty tools are to us when we are not traveling to alien planets.”

The Doctor Who brush design is the most recent addition to a long list of potential makeup palette and brush ideas being pitched by Storybook Cosmetics. Prior to the post about the Doctor Who Sonic Screwdriver brush, Storybook Cosmetics posted about several other branding opportunities. Storybook has already posted about a potential collection of Star Wars makeup brushes shaped like lightsabers and a full range of makeup inspired by hit HBO drama Game of Thrones.

The conceptual Doctor Who makeup brush bears quite a bit in common with Storybook Cosmetics’ previous designs. The three sisters who run Storybook Cosmetics consistently create tool-based makeup brush ideas: the Game of Thrones palette has a brush with a sword handle, the Star Wars brush collection is made up of lightsabers, a brush shaped like a writing quill is in development, and a brush set shaped like a quiver of arrows is “coming 2017.”

Thank you for the feature @trendmood1 ???????????? UPDATE: we are working on a stand for the quill! You asked for it and we completely agree! Hopefully we can make it work! A photo posted by @storybookcosmetics on Jan 3, 2017 at 3:42pm PST

Whether or not the sisters of Storybook Cosmetics gain the rights to Doctor Who or any of these properties remains to be seen. In the caption for the Doctor Who brush, they wrote that this would be the last release of their first round of product ideas. For now, all fans can do is wait and hope that Storybook receives the licensing rights to some of these products.

“Most of these products depend on licensing. (We are in talks, and will keep you posted!)”

Even if they do not receive the rights to Doctor Who, the sisters behind Storybook Cosmetics made it clear that they are willing to tweak designs or reinvent products in order to still attempt to capture the magic.

“Keep in mind, an important part of our business model is keeping you all informed. Sometimes things will change, sometimes they will be postponed, and sometimes they won’t happen at all. We hope you appreciate being able to follow along through the ups and downs!”

This could mean that the next time we see the Doctor Who makeup brush, it could be transformed into something more conceptually inspired by Doctor Who as opposed to looking exactly like a Sonic Screwdriver.

[Featured Image by the BBC]