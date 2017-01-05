Carrie Fisher’s Family Wants To Honor Heroic Passengers Who Gave Her Few More Days By Reviving Her Heart

Carrie Fisher’s family has expressed interest to track down and acknowledge the two persons who helped the Star Wars actress when she went to cardiac arrest while on a transatlantic flight from London to Los Angeles. Through the assistance of the two persons-one is reportedly a nurse-Carrie’s heart managed to beat again despite having no pulse for more than 10 minutes.

TMZ reports that Carrie’s family is grateful to them because “if it wasn’t for them, they wouldn’t have had a few extra days to say goodbye.” On December 23, the pilot of the said flight reported to the control tower that some passengers were aiding an “unresponsive passenger.”

Upon landing, Carrie was brought to the hospital where she died four days later. She was 60. Following her sudden death, many in the industry paid tribute to her talent. Joely Fisher told The Hollywood Reporter that her sister would have penned another novel if she didn’t die.

“My sister would have wanted a dramatic exit; she just might have wished for another couple of decades before making one. She told me she wanted to see this political horror play out. She likely would have crafted a sharp, piercing novel about her non-conventional goings on with this national nightmare as the backdrop. But mostly, she would have wanted us to celebrate her life, her words, and for Billie to be whole. In time she will be. She is smart and soulful and magic.”

Carrie is not only a renowned actress but a novelist as well. Her last book, “The Princess Diaries,” was dedicated to her mother, reports People.

“For my mother — for being too stubborn and thoughtful to die,” the late actress writes. “I love you, but that whole emergency, almost dying thing, wasn’t funny. Don’t even THINK about doing it again in any form.”

A day after Carrie died, her mother Debbie Reynolds also passed away at the age of 84. Debbie’s claim to fame was her legendary role in the musical Singin’ in the Rain. Apart from her stellar career as a film, theatre, and television actress, Debbie was known as a movie memorabilia collector.

It’s truly a tough time for the family but Billie broke her silence about the deaths of her mother and grandmother.

❤????‍????‍????❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

Not much is known about Billie who seems to prefer a quieter life. Nonetheless, the 24-year-old has also embraced acting although she previously told Interview that her family tried to discourage her from the industry and asked her to get a college degree instead.

She recalled that her grandmother even made her read an excerpt from her diaries where she wrote about the challenges that came with acting. Billie remembered reading a part where her grandmother’s eyebrows and eyelashes have been plucked out.

While Billie obeyed her family’s wish for her to get a degree, she didn’t forget her secret dream. They eventually became her biggest fans. Billie claimed that Debbie loved Scream Queens because of all the fur that the cast members were wearing.

Carrie’s only daughter even insisted on having the earmuffs for her character Chanel No. 3 because she wanted to pay homage to Princess Leia, her mother’s iconic character.

Billie said that during initial fittings, no one wanted the earmuffs. They were offered to Emma Roberts and Abigail Breslin but the two refused to wear them. Billie, on the other hand, admitted she was immediately attracted to the earmuffs because of “genetics.”

People close to Carrie and Debbie will pay tribute to the two in a private memorial in Beverly Hills, California. On Friday, a joint funeral will follow. The two’s final resting place is at Forest Lawn cemetery in Hollywood Hills.

Later this week, HBO will air Bright Lights: Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds, the documentary featuring the mother-daughter’s unique relationship. Filming for the documentary started in 2014 and despite its scheduled release in March, HBO decided to air it early following Carrie and Debbie’s deaths.

[Featured Image by Matteo Chinellato/Shutterstock.com]