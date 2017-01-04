‘Vikings’ Season 4: Now That Ragnar’s Sons Know About His Death, What Happens Next?

Episode 16 of History’s Vikings saw Odin appear as a one-eyed man and tells Ragnar’s sons that their father was dead. So, what will happen now in regard to revenge on King Aelle and King Ecbert?

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 16 (entitled “Crossing”) of History Channel’s Vikings Season 4 as well as historical information about some of the main characters in Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode or wish to avoid historical spoilers.

Now that Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel) sons have been visited by Odin and know their father is dead, how will they retaliate? What does history tell us about these Viking events?

Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh) has told his brothers, Ubbe (Jordan Smith) and Sigurd Snake in the Eye (David Lindstrom) about Ragnar’s double-crossing of King Ecbert (Linus Roache). Ragnar had told Ecbert he would be safe from a Viking retaliation for Ragnar’s death by having the blame laid squarely on King Aelle (Ivan Kaye). However, Ragnar later told Ivar in Episode 15 of Vikings to attack King Ecbert as well, having never forgotten what Ecbert had done to the Viking settlement he decimated.

By the end of Episode 16 of Vikings, even Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) and Hviserk (Marco Ilsø), knew of their father’s death even though they were raiding Spain. So, it seems likely they could return to Kattegat to help exact revenge.

So, what will the sons of Ragnar Lothbrok do in retaliation against Aelle and Ecbert?

According to the ninth book of the Gesta Danorum, Ragnar Lothbrok was killed by King Aelle. The king captured Ragnar and threw him into a pit of snakes just like what occurred in Episode 15 of Vikings.

Vikings creator, Michael Hirst, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that regardless of Ragnar’s death, Vikings will continue through the stories of his sons.

“This is the saga of Ragnar and his sons. I didn’t want to suggest to the audience that the death of Ragnar meant some huge breaking point in that saga; it’s just part of the weight. So Ragnar’s sons will continue the saga. This isn’t the end of Ragnar Lothbrok. Ragnar will live on in his fame. He will live on because he was the most famous Viking of the time. But he also, of course, will live on through his sons. I never wanted this story to end when Ragnar dies physically.”

Historically, Ragnar’s death was the catalyst for his sons to form the Great Heathen Army. This army was unlike other Viking armies as it was larger and more organized than previous ones.

In the recent documentary, Real Vikings, the show’s creator, Michael Hirst discussed the Great Heathen Army with archaeologists who had found evidence of the army at Repton in England, indicating this was likely the path he was planning to take after the death of Ragnar in Season 4 of Vikings.

A new trailer released on Twitter by History for the remainder of Season 4 of Vikings also shows scenes that are likely the Great Heathen Army being headed by Ivar the Boneless and England’s concern over this huge army amassing.

Considering it seems likely the Great Heathen Army will seek revenge in Season 4 of Vikings, fans will also be glad to know, according to history, King Aelle will meet his fate at the hands of Ragnar’s sons.

According to the ninth book in the Gesta Danorum, King Aelle will suffer the same fate as Jarl Borg (Thorbjørn Harr) did in Season 2 of Vikings. Episode 7 (entitled “Blood Eagle”) of Season 2 saw Ragnar Lothbrok perform the blood eagle sacrifice on Jarl Borg. In the Gesta Danorum, this sacrifice was performed on King Aelle after Ragnar’s sons captured him.

Vikings returns to History Channel with Episode 17 on Wednesday, January 11, at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Bernard Walsh/HISTORY Channel]