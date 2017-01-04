Delta Air Lines Asks Mom To Leave First Class Seat Because Her Baby Was Crying

Delta Air Lines is being criticized after asking a mother to give up her first class seats because her baby was crying and upsetting the other first class passengers.

According to People magazine, fashion-blogger Arielle Noa Charnas boarded a six-hour flight to Los Angeles with her 9-month-old daughter, Ruby, on December 29. Charnas was already nervous about making the trip with her daughter, but her husband Brandon had purchased first class seats so that she would be more comfortable and would be able to lay down like she does in her crib at home. Their intentions were to make the flight as pleasant as possible, but it turns out the other passengers weren’t too happy about their daughter’s crying.

Mom Says Delta Asked Her to Leave First Class Seat Because Her 9-Month Old Baby Was Crying Arielle Noa Charnas bo… https://t.co/RIdKAsrHkG — Trend Style Daily (@TrendStyleDaily) January 5, 2017

“On our way to LA a few days ago it was my first time flying with Ruby, I had a screaming crying sleepy baby who was so overwhelmed that she couldn’t fall asleep. My husband and I paid for first class so that we’d have the extra space and could lay down with her,” Ariella wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, recalling the incident.

She added, “Once we were boarded I was getting tons of eye rolls and head shakes from fellow passengers on @delta because my baby was crying (as if I could just look at Ruby and say okay now it’s time to stop????). I tried to ignore the people until 10 minutes passed and a flight attendant came over to me and asked me and my baby to move to the back of the plane (as if the people in the back didn’t matter).”

The stewardess was apparently receiving a ton of complaints from the other people in the first class seating area, and felt that moving them to the back of the plane would solve the problem. However, Charnas and her husband didn’t agree. The Something Navy blogger was already nervous and overwhelmed and burst into tears.

“I started crying because I was so stressed and anxious and instead of the stewardess being helpful and compassionate she instead made the situation worse,” she explained. “I don’t know what’s right and wrong when it comes to flying with a baby but after telling a few people the story they were in shock.”

Ultimately, the couple refused to give up the seats they had paid for, and eventually Ruby fell asleep.

“We rocked her and we walked her up and down the aisles,” Charnas told Us Weekly. “Finally during take-off Ruby fell asleep on my shoulder and was a dream the rest of the flight.”

Charnas’ Instagram post has since been liked over 22,000 times, and has received 8,000 comments from those expressing outrage towards the airline and stewardess for the treatment Arielle and her family received while on the flight.

“Delta flight attendants are trained to provide safe transport and excellent customers service,” a Delta Air Lines spokesperson told People magazine. “We fully support all passengers traveling in the class of service for which they’ve paid.”

BBC News – YouTube star Adam Saleh ‘kicked off’ Delta Air Lines flight for speaking Arabic https://t.co/Jf6PhmjPxF — Stephanie Zhong (@ThinkSideways) December 29, 2016

On Tuesday, January 4, the CEO of Delta reached out to Brandon and apologized for the incident. The airline also refunded the tickets and gave the family $300 each.

“We appreciated the [gesture],” Charnas said. “However, it’s still not enough to make up for the awful experience we had.”

This isn’t the first time Delta Air Lines has come under fire in the past month. According to a previous report by the Inquisitr, YouTube stars Adam Saleh, 23, and Slim Albaher, 22, were asked to leave their flight after several other passengers became nervous when they heard the pair speaking in Arabic.

[Featured Image by George Frey/Getty Images]