Victoria’s Secret Angels Love To Horse Around! Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, And Adriana Lima Have A Passion For Equestrian Sports

Victoria’s Secret Angels Gigi Hadid, her sister Bella, Kendall Jenner and Adriana Lima work hard to be the best they can be, but work hard and play harder is always a good philosophy. These girls may work hard, but they still know how to have fun.

Adriana Lima, Kendall Jenner, and Bella and Gigi Hadid make a lot of money for their brands, including Victoria’s Secret. Though all these girls work for a variety of labels, their Victoria’s Secret wings mean a lot to them. Gigi and Bella have dreamed of being angels all of their lives.

❤️17 years after I photographed my “ANGELS” Today is the day that they will be walking in the victoria secret fashion show together……… #Excited #Grateful #Paris #VS #Sisters #ProudMommy A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Nov 30, 2016 at 2:01am PST

❤️Please tune in tonight to see 51 amazing young woman from all over the world fulfill their dream and walk the #VSFashionshow2016 at 10/9C on @cbstv #ShowTime A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Dec 5, 2016 at 6:15pm PST

Victoria’s Secret Angels Adriana Lima, Kendall Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid all share a passion for horses, horseback riding, and equestrian sports. Is their affinity for horses just a delightful coincidence or do all Victoria’s Secret models love horses?

Victoria’s Secret angels like Adriana Lima, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid love to horse around, literally. Gigi Hadid and her little sister Bella have loved riding horses since they were very young. Gigi was given her first horse at the age of two according to People, as Gigi explains.

“We were living in Aspen, and my first pony, Rocky Daddy, was a rescue from a farmer next door. The farmer was kind of old and couldn’t take care of him, so my mom asked if we could, and that’s the pony I started riding.”

prince and me, 2003 A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Aug 30, 2016 at 2:03pm PDT

Victoria’s Secret angels Adriana Lima and Kendall Jenner share Bella and Gigi’s love of horses and equestrian sports. One wonders if there is some connection between equestrian sports and modeling for Victoria’s Secret, of perhaps modeling in general. Models Edie Campbell and Amanda Murphy are also horse enthusiasts.

Victoria’s Secret Models like Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Adriana Lima not only know how to look sexy on a horse, they know how important caring for horses is. Gigi Hadid learned to care for her own horse at an early age as reported by People.

“Every morning, I’d feed [my horse], and Mom would let me dress myself, so I’d put my rain boots on backward, which I thought was really funny. I never really had a great sense of style. I was wearing what I wanted to wear.”

Victoria’s Secret’s sister angels Gigi and Bella Hadid and their mom Yolanda shared some pictures of their long history of horseback adventures. Kendall Jenner is also an up for equestrian adventures.

same @kendalljenner A photo posted by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Oct 23, 2016 at 10:01am PDT

❤️Fulfilled and grateful for a great trip with my family……. #WheelsUp #NYC A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Sep 17, 2016 at 1:30pm PDT

❤️Always remember who you were before the world told you who you should be…. @bellahadid #athlete #horselover A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Nov 17, 2016 at 12:54pm PST

Gigi Hadid’s little sister Bella confided to Vogue that horses make her feel more confident in front of the camera. For those wondering what models like Gigi, Bella, Kendall Jenner, and Adriana Lima think about when posing for photos, Bella Hadid says her thoughts are on horses. Thinking about her horses makes Bella feel at ease, even when scantily clad.

Perhaps that is why Victoria’s Secret Angel Gigi Hadid decided to do her tasteful but nearly nude spread for Allure on horseback. Could horses be Kendall Jenner’s and Adriana Lima’s secret to appearing so confident as well?

Victoria’s Secret models Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Adriana Lima prove there is nothing more lovely than a beautiful woman on a horse.

