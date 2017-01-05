David Crosby Tweets His Mind And He Still Hasn’t Cut His Hair

Sixties survivor and beloved music maker, David Crosby, joined the social gabsite known as Twitter in 2011. Since that time, Crosby tweets have exceeded 29,000. If you’re not one of his 69.4K Twitter followers, you may have missed Crosby’s tweet in 2015 where he told the world that he considers celebrity Kanye West an egomaniac who is “dumb as a post,” creates nothing and helps no one.

Earlier this week, Esquire magazine published Crosby’s explanation that Kanye’s gigantic ego and decided dearth of talent makes the Kardashian satellite an “easy target” for Twitter criticism, reports The Toronto Sun.

“You know, he’s just an easy target. I wouldn’t have gone off on him [Kanye] if he hadn’t been such a pompous a–hole about saying how f—ing cool he was. Because he’s not.”

Crosby’s tweet came shortly after Kanye shouted, “I am the greatest living rock star on the planet!” again and again to anyone who’d listen at the 2015 Glastonbury Festival in the UK.

Kanye West isn’t the only notable person to be taken to task by Crosby tweet. When David Crosby tweeted about Donald Trump, he referred to the former reality TV star as a “walking, intelligence-free zone.”

About his Twitter habit, Crosby said the following:

“People fascinate me. Anyway, so somebody showed me Twitter. I don’t even remember who. It might have been Steve Silberman, who’s on there a lot. He’s a brilliant guy. Wrote for Wired. Wrote an unbelievably good book about autism. But as soon as I started doing it [tweeting], I developed my own way of communicating.”

This past autumn, Crosby talked with Ryan Leas at Stereogum magazine. Croz, as he’s known to fans and friends, spoke about writing songs, his recently released solo album, Lighthouse, and what it’s like to be in one of the most prolific phases of his career at the tender age of 75.

Folk-rock icon @thedavidcrosby takes us inside “Lighthouse,” and shares the story behind his all-time fave flattop: https://t.co/t1UoJ7xXuA pic.twitter.com/QijlwWbhxI — Premier Guitar (@premierguitar) January 5, 2017

Crosby’s first musical love was jazz



David Van Cortlandt Crosby was born to artistically talented parents in Los Angeles on August 14, 1941. His dad, Floyd Delafield Crosby, was a cinematographer who’d won a 1931 Oscar for a flick called Tabu: A Story of the South Seas. In later years, Floyd Crosby worked on such movies as She Gods of Shark Reef in 1958 and How to Stuff a Wild Bikini and Beach Blanket Bingo in 1965, according to IMDB. David’s mom, Aliph Van Cortlandt Crosby, hailed from New York high society and was by many accounts a pleasant poet and a decent singer. In Crosby, Stills and Nash: The Biography, author Dave Zimmer revealed how Crosby’s mother inspired his early love for all things musical, especially singing in harmony. From the book:

“I started harmonizing right away, as if ‘harmony singer’ had been stamped in big, bold letters on my DNA. It just seemed so natural. And my mom was a good singer. My dad was fairly musical. He played the mandolin.”

While attending Crane Country Day School in Santa Barbara, Crosby developed an appreciation for 1950s jazz. David’s older brother, Chip (who now goes by the name Ethan Crosby) had a stack of vinyl records, and it didn’t take long for the younger Crosby to notice the sound emanating from the next room.

“He’d play these records by Gerry Mulligan, Chet Baker and Dave Brubeck real loud so I could hear them through the wall. That’s how I got into them. When everybody else was digging ‘Blueberry Hill’ and ‘Blue Suede Shoes,’ I wasn’t into that shit. I didn’t dig Elvis at all. I was listening to late-50s jazz — excellent stuff, which led me to John Coltrane.”

Croz may have loved jazz first, but that didn’t stop him from working up a few folk songs with his older brother and performing around the Santa Barbara area before heading leaving the family nest to spend time in Greenwich Village. By 1964, Crosby was back home in California and playing nightclubs in a trio called The Jet Set with Jim/Roger McGuinn and Gene Clarke. The trio added a drummer named Michael Clarke and a bassist by the name of Chris Hillman. After a brief stint as the Beefeaters, the group changed their name to The Byrds and musical history was hatched.

David Crosby went on to form Crosby, Stills, and Nash (and occasionally, Young) in the late 60s. The band’s second public show was the now legendary Woodstock Festival in upstate New York in 1969. Since then, CSN&Y split up, Crosby released a number of solo and collaborative albums and nearly died of hepatitis. Today, Croz says he’s at the top of his game and getting ready to hit the road with a new band.

And he still hasn’t cut his hair.

