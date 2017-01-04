Kylie Jenner, Tyga Married In Secret Ceremony? Conflicting Reports Question Rumors About A Kyga Wedding

Could Kylie Jenner and Tyga already be married and celebrating on their honeymoon?

According to a new report from the print version of Life & Style, Kylie and Tyga allegedly got married in a secret, family-only ceremony during the holidays. According to the report, the couple of more than two years got married in a last-minute ceremony at Kylie’s Hidden Hills home.

“The wedding was very low-key and organized at the last minute. They only invited family and a couple of close friends because they wanted to keep it very private.”

The source for Life & Style went on to say that Kylie wore a white Balmain dress and struggled to keep her emotions under control.

“Kylie was trying to hold back the tears as she and Tyga exchanged vows. She didn’t want her makeup to run all over her white Balmain dress.”

According to the report, Kylie Jenner’s family was largely in support of the alleged marriage to Tyga, but there was one small problem. The Life & Style source alleged that Kris Jenner wanted Kylie and Tyga to postpone the wedding. As the story goes, Kylie was able to persuade her mother to agree to the small ceremony on one condition: Kylie and Tyga have a second wedding so that the wedding can be filmed for a Keeping Up With the Kardashians special.

But according to a report from Gossip Cop, the Life & Style claim that Kylie and Tyga are already married are not very credible — though the celebrity news website does call the rumor “plausible.”

“That sounds interesting and arguably plausible,” the Gossip Cop article noted.

“But this is all coming from the same tabloid that has repeatedly run false cover stories wrongly announcing Jenner is pregnant. We have busted the magazine for this at least four times over the years.”

Is Kylie Jenner married? She sports diamond ring with Tyga in Mexico https://t.co/Kc9nT4yYTG — Lindsay Cronin (@GirlWithGossip) January 4, 2017

Gossip Cop goes on to make light of all the times that Kylie Jenner has already been married or pregnant, according to the celebrity news media. Throughout their two-year relationship, Kylie Jenner and Tyga have constantly been the subject of speculation about marriage and children.

In the past, the Kylie and Tyga rumors have been fueled by a plethora of relationship developments. For example, for a period of time, Kylie wore a huge diamond ring on her left ring finger. While the 19-year-old makeup magnate acknowledged that the ring was from her rapper boyfriend, Kylie refused to call the ring an engagement ring. Instead, she told fans that the ring was a promise for the future.

The current rumors are fueled by the fact that Kylie and Tyga are currently vacationing in Mexico, where Kylie has made headlines for putting her famous curves on display.

Kylie Jenner Got a Teeny, Tiny “T” Tattoo for Tyga https://t.co/sjsFh5u0jc pic.twitter.com/whZoVlnWoS — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) January 3, 2017

Kylie and Tyga have had a tumultuous relationship, though in recent months they seem to have put some of the drama behind them. During their two years together, the couple have split on more than one occasion. Most recently, Kylie and Tyga split in May shortly after appearing together at the Met Gala.

Recent months have seen Kylie and Tyga spend a lot of time together as a family with Tyga’s 4-year-old son, King Cairo. As King Cairo’s mother, Blac Chyna, gave birth to and adjusted to life with Kylie’s niece, Dream Kardashian, Kylie has reportedly stepped in to help care for the son of Tyga and Blac Chyna.

What do you think of the rumors that Kylie and Tyga could already be married? Do you think there is any truth to the reports? Why or why not?

