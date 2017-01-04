‘The 100’ Season 4: Sky Crew Resents Clarke For Killing ALIE — Octavia’s Journey And Nuclear Death Wave Teased By Jason Rothenberg [Spoilers]

The 100 Season 4 premieres on The CW network in just one month. Until recently, there wasn’t any new information. However, that changed when Jason Rothenberg released some spoilers. Some of those include the Sky Crew resenting Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) for killing ALIE (Erica Cerra). Also, the executive producer talked about Octavia Blake’s (Marie Avgeropoulos) journey and the nuclear death wave.

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen when the post-apocalyptic TV show airs new episodes.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Bellamy and Octavia‘s relationship was forever changed by his choices in Season 3. Bob Morley’s character joined Pike’s (Michael Beach) anti-Grounder movement, which resulted in many deaths. This included the execution of Octavia’s boyfriend, Lincoln (Ricky Whittle). However, that was not the only issue the characters faced. There was also ALIE, the artificial intelligence with a specific job.

According to TV Line, Jason Rothenberg said in The 100 Season 4 that the Sky Crew will resent Clarke for killing ALIE, at least in the beginning they will. The reason is because Clarke basically destroyed their “weird form of paradise.” It was explained that instead of being in the City of Light, they are all back in “this post-apocalyptic hell.” Not only that, but now they are being told they will die in six months due to the nuclear disaster that is coming their way.

Speaking of the crisis that is threatening to kill them all, Rothenberg called it a “nuclear death wave.” The 100 executive producer explained that Mother Nature is striking back. It will cause the characters to ask themselves some tough questions, such as how does one cope with a death sentence? It will have different people reacting in very different ways.

As for Bellamy Blake, he will finally realize that not all of his decisions were the right ones. However, he can’t go back in time, so what does he do? In the most recent promo clip, Bellamy is heard telling others that he won’t allow any more people to die. Perhaps he will do something to try to save them? If so, will that be Bellamy’s way of redeeming himself?

Regarding Octavia on The 100, in Season 4, she will be on a journey to figure out who she is without Lincoln. It was confirmed that Bellamy’s sister will be on a “killing spree.” She will also become part of a group that fans may recognize. Will these people help Octavia heal or will they just be hurting her more?

“She’s got quite a journey ahead of her, and it gets darker before it gets lighter. She’s taking a detour into assassin land. She’ll do whatever she feels she needs to do to hide the pain from the loss of Lincoln.”

When it comes to Bellamy and Octavia’s relationship in The 100 Season 4, Jason Rothenberg gave a little teaser.

“Part of Bellamy’s journey is realizing that Octavia is her own person and that he needs to let her figure things out for herself. He feels incredibly protective of her. His identity, in my ways, is wrapped up in her existence. He feels like her parent, and like all parents, he needs to realize that you have to let your children fly on their own at some point.”

What do you think of what executive producer Jason Rothenberg had to say about Clarke, Bellamy, and Octavia in The 100? Will everyone die in Season 4 or will they somehow find a way to survive the nuclear threat? Will Octavia Blake eventually find peace or is her character too smothered with grief and anger to see anything but death? Find out on February 1, when the season premiere airs on The CW network.

